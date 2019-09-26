NPO Twyg's inaugural Sustainable Fashion Awards a move to more concious planet
Twyg, an NPO promoting sustainable living, has successfully hosted its inaugural Sustainable Fashion Awards which celebrated and recognised local designers who innovate and create sustainable fashion.
The event attracted more than 100 designers, retailers, and environmental activists.
Seven awards were announced, with Amanda Laird Cherry taking home the Changemaker Award.
The other winners are Lukyanho Mdingi, Sindisi Khumalo, Sealand Gear, The Ethical Market, Katenkani Moreku and Clive Rundle.
The response was amazing, I feel very flattered and very humbled by it and I really feel quite driven to make sure that Twyg awards will become an established fashion awards in South Africa.Jackie May, Founder and editor - Twyg
Sealand Gear won the Sustainable Accessory Award which recognises an accessory or accessory brand which implements ethical labour practices, limits toxic chemicals and uses sustainable materials to create a quality item and considers end-of-life.
We take waste materials and turn into super high-quality products, we have a couple of retail outlets where we sell our products.Mike Schlebach, Sealand Gear
To make products out of waste material is an incredibly difficult thing to do.Mike Schlebach, Sealand Gear
Twyg is working with organisations like World Wide Fund, Fashion Revolution, The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union, The African Fashion Research Institute and SA Fashion Week to further its work of facilitating the transformation of the industry.
#twygAwards winners are: @lukhanyomdingi @cliverundle @alc_women @katekanimoreku @sealandgear @theethicalmarket @sindisokhumalo Here are some pics of the evening.— Twyg (@twygMAG) September 22, 2019
Sponsored by @petco_sa and @spierwinefarms pic.twitter.com/Xrpz3V7jMh
#TwygAwards: A celebration of sustainable South African fashion https://t.co/kpMWLiTtYn via @Biz_Retail #SustainableFashion #EthicalFashion pic.twitter.com/BOvONeQMBC— BizLounge (@Biz_Lounge) September 20, 2019
Listen to the full interview below...
