[VIDEO] Dunoon protests cause major traffic delays
Protests in Dunoon have led to several road closures and traffic delays in Cape Town on Thursday morning.
Potsdam Road remains closed from Malibongwe to Killarney, while Plattekloof, Koeberg Road and the N7 are heavily backed up.
Police are on the scene where taxis have blocked off the entrance of the area.
Dunoon Cape Town: Taxi protest pic.twitter.com/VJNw7HQxnk— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 26, 2019
Cape Town - #Dunoon #ProtestAction Potsdam Road remains CLOSED - HEAVY TRAFFIC on local routes (Malibongwe / Plattekloof / Koeberg etc) pic.twitter.com/Tvot06W9TE— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 26, 2019
Potsdam Road! Du Noon pic.twitter.com/chbxoA27Kp— Boerelegioen (@Boerelegioen2) September 26, 2019
Avoid Dunoon due to protests. Omarumba and N7. Potsdam road closed from Malibongwe to Killarney. Taxis blocking traffic on Malibongwe road. Traffic will be delayed.— 👸🏾 hatshepsut 👸🏾 (@Kalushikazi) September 26, 2019
They are also throwing stones at traffic and metro police vehicles pic.twitter.com/XbOQxh4sKX
