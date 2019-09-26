[WATCH] Labour court blocks banking strike

The Labour Court has interdicted the planned strike by banking union Sasbo.

#Bankingstrike [JUST IN] The Labour Court has interdicted a planned strike in the banking sector, it says the proposed action is unlawful. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019

The Cosatu-affiliated union planned to stage nationwide marches on Friday to protest against retrenchments in the banking sector.

The Labour Court in Braamfontein ruled that the planned mass action is unlawful and unprotected.

WATCH | Labour Court rules that the planned #BankingStrike by Sasbo cannot go ahead. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/fnriJ12GhB — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) September 26, 2019

This is a developing story. More to follow.