Xolani Gwala
[WATCH] Labour court blocks banking strike

26 September 2019 10:27 AM
by
Tags:
Labour Court
Sasbo
banking strike
The Labour Court in Braamfontein has ruled that the planned mass action by banking union Sasbo is unlawful.

The Labour Court has interdicted the planned strike by banking union Sasbo.

The Cosatu-affiliated union planned to stage nationwide marches on Friday to protest against retrenchments in the banking sector.

The Labour Court in Braamfontein ruled that the planned mass action is unlawful and unprotected.

This is a developing story. More to follow.


