City hunts for new bus operator to resume MyCiTi N2 Express service

26 September 2019 11:34 AM
by
Tags:
MyCiti
N2
Contract
MyCiti bus
MyCiti contract dispute
MyCiTi N2 Express Service
bus operator
The MyCiTi N2 Express service has been suspended for several months following a drawn-out contractual dispute.

The City of Cape Town says it plans to advertise for a new bus operator that will take over the suspended MyCiTi N2 Express service.

Commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha have had to use alternative transport since the route was suspended in May.

The city could not resolve the impasse with the stakeholders from the N2 Express service despite numerous meetings and negotiations.

RELATED: 'We need to take back control and get MyCiTi buses on road'

The N2 Express company shareholders were given until September 28 to resume service.

The city's Felicity Purchase explains that applications will open for a new operating contract in order to get buses back on the road.

On Saturday the 28th, because the service has not been reinstated as per our request, we are advertising for a service provider to take over the service.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral committee member for transport - City of Cape Town 

They had a disagreement amongst themselves and Codeta [Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations] decided that they no longer wanted to be part of that venture... Codeta effectively scuppered the whole joint venture.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral committee member for transport - City of Cape Town 

We cannot carry on like this.

Felicity Purchase, Mayoral committee member for transport - City of Cape Town 

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


