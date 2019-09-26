CT businesswoman who rubbed shoulders with Meghan Markle describes their meeting

In the afternoon, The Duke of Sussex travelled to Botswana and The Duchess visited the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/XsIf4TWDd3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 25, 2019

Cape Town's woman entrepreneurs rubbed shoulders with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Wednesday.

Markle met with a small group of woman entrepreneurs who work in the tech space during a visit to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke with the businesswomen about their careers and their ambitions for the future.

It was her first solo outing during the royal tour.

Dr Aisha Pandor, the CEO and co-founder of tech startup SweepSouth, was among the group of businesswomen.

SweepSouth is an online cleaning service that connects clients with domestic workers.

Pandor says the Duchess was "switched on" during the session and spoke candidly about resilience, tenacity and her motivation.

She described Markle as sweet, kind and down-to-earth.

It was a really great session. Aisha Pandor, CEO - SweepSouth

We sat for about an hour, talking about what our businesses are doing. Aisha Pandor, CEO - SweepSouth

It was a great conversation. She's passionate about women empowerment and the issues that women face. Aisha Pandor, CEO - SweepSouth

She talked about how she keeps herself motivated through difficult times. Aisha Pandor, CEO - SweepSouth

Image credit: Royal Family on Twitter.