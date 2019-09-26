CT businesswoman who rubbed shoulders with Meghan Markle describes their meeting
In the afternoon, The Duke of Sussex travelled to Botswana and The Duchess visited the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/XsIf4TWDd3— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 25, 2019
Cape Town's woman entrepreneurs rubbed shoulders with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Wednesday.
Markle met with a small group of woman entrepreneurs who work in the tech space during a visit to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town.
The Duchess of Sussex spoke with the businesswomen about their careers and their ambitions for the future.
It was her first solo outing during the royal tour.
RELATED: Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga
Dr Aisha Pandor, the CEO and co-founder of tech startup SweepSouth, was among the group of businesswomen.
SweepSouth is an online cleaning service that connects clients with domestic workers.
RELATED: Aisha Pandor, tackling unemployment with dignified work opportunities
Pandor says the Duchess was "switched on" during the session and spoke candidly about resilience, tenacity and her motivation.
She described Markle as sweet, kind and down-to-earth.
It was a really great session.Aisha Pandor, CEO - SweepSouth
We sat for about an hour, talking about what our businesses are doing.Aisha Pandor, CEO - SweepSouth
It was a great conversation. She's passionate about women empowerment and the issues that women face.Aisha Pandor, CEO - SweepSouth
She talked about how she keeps herself motivated through difficult times.Aisha Pandor, CEO - SweepSouth
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Image credit: Royal Family on Twitter.
