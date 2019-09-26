Banking union to appeal court interdict and file fresh notice to strike

Banking union Sasbo says it will appeal the court interdict that has declared the planned industrial action on Friday as unlawful.

The Labour Court earlier interdicted the planned protest by the banking sector which is now unprotected.

The Cosatu-affiliated union says it will comply with the order and cease from protesting on Friday while it files a court appeal.

Sasbo general secretary Joe Kokela says the union is waiting to receive substantive reasons for Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker's decision to grant the interdict.

Rabkin-Naicker said on Thursday that she will provide her reasons for granting the interdict in due course.

We've appealed as per the order she [Judge Hilary Rabkin-Naicker] gave. Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials

We think that by tomorrow or before the end of next week, we might receive substantive comments about how she came to the decision. Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) argued that the union had not followed the correct procedure because the shutdown relied on a Nedlac-approved notice that had already lapsed.

Kokela says Sasbo and Cosatu will apply for a fresh notice to strike for Monday 7 October.

Cosatu will make sure that they will put another request to Nedlac by the end of business today. It's also going to submit an urgent application based on what the judge has said. Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials

