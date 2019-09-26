Sibanye-Stillwater to shed over 5000 jobs in Marikana

Platinum producer Sibanye-Stillwater on Wednesday announced it will cut 5,270 jobs at its Marikana mine in the North West due to financial losses.

The company said it would enter into Section 189 consultation at the operation where 3,904 were permanent positions and 1,366 contractors would be terminated.

Department of Mineral Resources Director-General Thabo Mokoena explains what the department is doing to avoid these cuts from happening.

It is really disheartening that we are having this announcement by Sibanye when we are faced with increased unemployment. Advocate Thabo Mokoena, Director-General - Department of Mineral Resources

He says it is engaging with mining companies on how the company can save jobs.

The conversation we are having with mining companies is that whenever there is this kind of a challenge it is always wise for them to dispose of those shafts that they think are not making a profit. Advocate Thabo Mokoena, Director-General - Department of Mineral Resources

The mining companies are coming on board and we are going to discuss cost-saving measures. Advocate Thabo Mokoena, Director-General - Department of Mineral Resources

