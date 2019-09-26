Capitec Bank gains 1.2m clients in 6 months. 'We're hiring, not retrenching!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield will interview Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie at 6:09 pm on Thursday, 26 September.
"We’re fortunate to be growing, continuously hiring new employees and not retrenching… Our implementation of technology in the business has not posed a threat to jobs…"Capitec Bank
Capitec Bank gained 1.2 million new clients in the past six months.
The Stellenbosch-based bank now has 12.6 million active clients.
The bank increased its profits by 20% (to R2.9 billion).
It released its results for the half-year to 31 August 2019 on Thursday.
Capitec Bank plans to open 17 new branches in the next six months.
