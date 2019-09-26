The Home Affairs Department has kickstarted discussions with various stakeholders to align the current marriage laws to the Constitution on Thursday.

The discussions are part of government's plans to do away with discrimination in the legislation in this regard, following department Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engagement with gender and human rights activists.

RELATED: 'We need to come up with a new progressive marriage policy'

The home affairs minister explains the current marriage regulations to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show.

Currently marriages in South Africa are regulated through three pieces of legislation, namely the Marriage Act 25 of 1961 (for monogamous marriage for opposite-sex couples), the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act 120 of 1998 (polygamous marriages for opposite-sex couples) and Civil Unions Act 17 of 2006 (monogamous partnerships for both same and opposite-sex couples).

We have a problem of child marriages, contrary to belief, there is nothing in the law that stops an 18-year-old to get married to a 16-year-old girl and we believe that should be allowed. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs

He says the public discussions will be a lengthy process.

When we are done, the overarching policy needs cover equality, none discrimination and human dignity so that marriage laws can align with the Constitution. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Marriage laws need to align with Constitution', says Motsoaledi