'Marriage laws need to align with Constitution', says Motsoaledi
The Home Affairs Department has kickstarted discussions with various stakeholders to align the current marriage laws to the Constitution on Thursday.
The discussions are part of government's plans to do away with discrimination in the legislation in this regard, following department Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engagement with gender and human rights activists.
RELATED: 'We need to come up with a new progressive marriage policy'
The home affairs minister explains the current marriage regulations to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show.
Currently marriages in South Africa are regulated through three pieces of legislation, namely the Marriage Act 25 of 1961 (for monogamous marriage for opposite-sex couples), the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act 120 of 1998 (polygamous marriages for opposite-sex couples) and Civil Unions Act 17 of 2006 (monogamous partnerships for both same and opposite-sex couples).
We have a problem of child marriages, contrary to belief, there is nothing in the law that stops an 18-year-old to get married to a 16-year-old girl and we believe that should be allowed.Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs
He says the public discussions will be a lengthy process.
When we are done, the overarching policy needs cover equality, none discrimination and human dignity so that marriage laws can align with the Constitution.Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Marriage laws need to align with Constitution', says Motsoaledi
More from Politics
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections.Read More
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.Read More
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'
Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.Read More
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.Read More
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning.Read More
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'
Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things
Western Cape premier and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops.Read More
DA says Eskom is keeping SA in the dark about looming load shedding
Is load shedding on the cards again? DA MP Natasha Mazzone has called on Eskom to be transparent about the possible blackouts.Read More
Ramaphosa urges all parties to offer solutions to tackle gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting on Wednesday.Read More
ConCourt upholds ruling that president must give reasons for firing ministers
The High Court judgment found that the president is legally obliged to provide record and reason when firing a Cabinet member.Read More