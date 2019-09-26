Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms

It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host.

Friends attending some of the matches report back quiet and well-behaved rugby crowds, a half-time gong and incredibly humid Tokyo air.

In this feature, I will explore some significance of rugby in Japan.

Rugby in Japan goes back decades

The long-accepted view had always been that the sport was first introduced to local Japanese people by two Cambridge graduates Edward Bramwell Clarke and Ginnosuke Tanaka to students at Keio University who started a rugby club in 1899.

English rugby historian in Japan, Mike Galbraith has in recent years however put new evidence on the table saying that rugby has actually been played in Japan as early as 1863. In 2015 the World Rugby Museum accepted his evidence.

On his website, he writes that Japan’s Yokohama Country and Athletic Club (YC&AC) was actually the first rugby club established in Asia and is one of the very oldest in the world.

He argues that the port city of Yokohama and its surrounding areas in those years had many British soldiers and Marines stationed in the area to protect the long-term foreign residents. “Many of the officers of the 20th regiment were keen on sports including football.”

This is about the same era that rugby was introduced to South Africa by the British in the 1860s. At around the 1930s, the Japanese started to compete as a nation with a team jersey bearing the triple cherry blossom emblem for the first time.

What about the economics?

All eyes will be on Japan from the World Cup to the Olympics to the Paralympics next year, says Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor in the Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco and Adjunct Faculty at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).

He says about 400 000 foreign visitors are expected to go to Japan for the tournament.

The Rugby World Cup is longer than the FIFA World Cup (44 days versus 32 days), which means that the spend by foreign visitors could reach 106 billion Yen (approximately 20 000 Yen per visitor per day) Dr Michael Goldman, Assistant Professor - Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco and Adjunct Faculty at Gordon Ins

That is about R2 800 per visitor (R1 equalled 7,14 Japanese Yen at the time of writing this) per day, for 44 days, for 400 000 visitors – a great injection.

He does, however, warn that the economic impact estimates are typically unreliable and somewhat overstated. Tokyo Stadium, which seats almost 50 000 people, will host eight World Cup games, as well as the Rugby Sevens events at the Olympics.

According to Goldman, the new 2020 Olympics stadium was supposed to host the World Cup final, but this was moved to Yokohama Stadium when the Olympics stadium dropped behind schedule.

The Brighton upset

There is no way to write about rugby in Japan, and not mention the 2015 World Cup in England that lead to one of the greatest sporting upsets in rugby history. South Africa played Japan in an opening match of Pool B, where Japan unexpectedly defeated the two-time Rugby World Cup winners 34 to 32.

There is even a movie about it called ‘The Brighton Miracle’. See the trailer below:

There were lots of painful things about this match, but one of the hardest to swallow must be the role of Eddie Jones, then coach of Japan. In 2007, when South Africa won the World Cup, he was an assistant coach with rumours that he would get the top job for the Springboks. But he ended up coaching Japan between 2012 and 2015 when they beat us on that fateful day. Jones is now coaching the English team, one of the favourites to win this tournament.

This match was a massive feat for Japan and is recorded in many online sources as a historical event for Japanese rugby along with the stories of the founding fathers of rugby in Asia

The Japanese match venues

The Rugby World Cup will happen in twelve different stadiums or match venues stretched over the country. I have focussed on the four stadiums where South Africa is playing its pool matches.

• On Saturday, 21 September we played New Zealand at the Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama City, the historical heartland of rugby in Asia. With a capacity of just over 72 000 it is a very important stadium as it is also where the final will be played on 2 November. Yokohama is Japan’s second-largest city and lies on Tokyo Bay, south of Tokyo.

• On Saturday, 28 September the Springboks will play Namibia in the City of Toyota Stadium in Toyota City. With a capacity of 45 000, it is located about halfway between Tokyo and Osaka. Japan’s Samurai and silk production history has links to this area. Nowadays the city hosts the tech and automobile industry. Formerly known Koromo, the city changed its name to Toyota City in 1959 in honour of the car manufacturer that has its headquarters in the city.

• On Friday, 4 October the Boks will face Italy in the Shizuoka Stadium in the Shizuoka Prefecture with a capacity of almost 60 000. Nestled in among green hills and tea plantations, Shizuoka Stadium is in a scenic area of the country. Here you will find products such as green tea, melons, citrus fruits as well as top-of-the-line sake.

• On Tuesday, 8 October we will play Canada in the Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe City. The smallest of the four with a capacity of just over 30 000. “Internationally, Kobe has been indelibly identified with Kobe beef, but in Japanese rugby, the name Kobe conjures powerful images of the first champions of the professional Top League, the Kobelco Steelers. The team was founded by a Kobe-based steelmaking firm in 1928 and has maintained a strong winning tradition across both amateur and professional rugby in Japan throughout the years,” according to the Rugby World Cup website.

If South Africa makes it to a quarter-final, we will play a quarter-final in Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on 19 or 20 October. Semi-finals will be split between Yokohama Stadium and Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. As of 2018, the greater Tokyo area ranked as the most populous metropolitan area in the world. The city is rich in historic temples and gardens and also has a range of exciting markets and shopping experiences.

