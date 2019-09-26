The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has published its latest crime tracking update for the month of August.

The department has announced that it has arrested 1 101 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the number of arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol has increased substantially.

For the month of August, we have arrested 115 suspects on for various crimes. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - JMPD

Minnaar says their officers are doing a good job.

There were ten arrests for drugs, 11 for stolen goods, assault we had 12 arrests and robbery 13. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - JMPD

Possession of illegal firearm 34 and hijacking there were 35 arrests. Wayne Minnaar, Spokesperson - JMPD

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : JMPD arrests over 115 crime suspects in August