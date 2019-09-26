[WATCH] Cape Town firefighters march to demand proper overtime pay

City of Cape Town firefighters have marched to the Civic Centre on Thursday to demand overtime pay.

They claim that the city does not pay them for overtime worked.

If the city does not meet their demands, the firefighters say they will only work from 8am until 4pm starting from 1 October.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), which represents the firefighters, says the City has not come to the party during negotiations.

The firefighters are saying that they're not getting paid for overtime work. And they haven't been paid overtime work for the past few years. Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter

The SA municipal workers union has been negotiating with the City of Cape Town but they are saying it has fallen on deaf ears. Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter

#FirefightersMarch The Municipal Workers Union says firefighters are contractually employed to work 40 hours per week, but in many cases working 72 to 80 hours without overtime pay. KP pic.twitter.com/VtEdcn2s2L — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019

#FirefightersMarch SAMWU will hand over a memorandum to the City of Cape Town soon. KP pic.twitter.com/IOQDEG2ZRp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019

#FirefightersMarch SAMWU will hand over a memorandum to the City of Cape Town soon. KP pic.twitter.com/IOQDEG2ZRp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 26, 2019

Listen to the EWN update: