[WATCH] Cape Town firefighters march to demand proper overtime pay

Today at 20:48
LINLEE SOLMS: FEMALE BIKERS FOR A CAUSE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linlee Solomons
Today at 21:45
ADAM HAUPT: NEVA AGAIN
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Haupt - Associate Professor at UCT
Rugby Development
Rugby Development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendan Fogarty - Founder at The Vusa Rugby and Learning Academy
Tomorrow at 07:07
Should The Criteria for Selecting A Police Commissioner Be Made Public
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Tomorrow at 07:22
Duchess Meghan: Ladies Who Launch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aisha Pandor
The Africa Report
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Trailblazer : Sho Madjozi
Trailblazer : Sho Madjozi
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
The Binge Club
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers your probing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, Iam Water, wins global Climate Award
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanli Prinsloo - CEO at I Am Water
Tomorrow at 13:35
Travel feature: 50th anniversary of Tulbagh earthquake
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patty Nieuwoudt - CEO at Tulbagh Wine Route & Tulbagh Tourism
Tomorrow at 14:09
Health & Wellness: Understanding Rheumatic fever
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
26 September 2019.
Personal Finance feature: Investing in choppy markets.
Cell C reports an R8-billion annual loss.
SA SME fund and Masisizane fund partner to create Black fuel franchise oweners.
Yoco raised USD16m in it's Series B Fundraise.
The markets.
Capitec says it's hiring- not retrenching.
Online loan company a nuisance
Ndlovu youth choir
Samke Mhlongo
Hammanskraal water outcomes
Obesity is not caused by lack of willpower according to psychologists
Carl & Zoe share their DNAlysis
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk.
SAA pilots threaten first-ever strike
Santa Shoebox Project opens corporate pledging for 2019
Manage your Household (Style): Africa at New York Fashion Week & Open Design Africa
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK
Lifestyle: Greener Living: general gardening questions
How the art of talking and listening helps us understand deep seated issues.
[WATCH] Cape Town firefighters march to demand proper overtime pay

26 September 2019 1:43 PM
by
Tags:
Samwu
Firefighters
Civic Centre
City of Cape Town
overtime pay
If the City of Cape Town doesn't agree to pay them fully for overtime, the firefighters have threatened to cut their working hours.

City of Cape Town firefighters have marched to the Civic Centre on Thursday to demand overtime pay.

They claim that the city does not pay them for overtime worked.

If the city does not meet their demands, the firefighters say they will only work from 8am until 4pm starting from 1 October.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), which represents the firefighters, says the City has not come to the party during negotiations.

The firefighters are saying that they're not getting paid for overtime work. And they haven't been paid overtime work for the past few years.

Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter

The SA municipal workers union has been negotiating with the City of Cape Town but they are saying it has fallen on deaf ears.

Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter

Listen to the EWN update:


26 September 2019 1:43 PM
by
Tags:
Samwu
Firefighters
Civic Centre
City of Cape Town
overtime pay

