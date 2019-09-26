Non-profit project pushes CT teens to achieve their greatness after high school

A non-profit project in Cape Town is bridging the gap between high-school education and full-time employment for disadvantaged girls.

Great Girls is an organisation which aims to support school-leavers from disadvantaged communities through a three-month programme.

The programme teaches them various soft skills as well as practical lessons to land their first job.

The founder of Great Girls, Kristina Miller, says the project runs weekend workshops over three months and pairs the young women with professional mentors.

Miller explains that the organisation was born after she used her network to help find a job for her domestic worker's unemployed daughter.

Six years on, Great Girls has helped 50 girls each year to get on their feet.

Great Girls operates in Lavender Hill and Belhar and focuses on Grade 11 and Grade 12 girls.

We don't base our intake on any academic performance, it's purely on motivation. Kristina Miller, Founder of Great Girls

Your network can help open the doors for so many other people. Kristina Miller, Founder of Great Girls

Wherever we go in Cape Town, we are always on the doorstep of extreme poverty and disadvantage. Kristina Miller, Founder of Great Girls

Visit the website here or check out Great Girls Cape Town on Facebook to learn more.

Listen to the conversation On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson: