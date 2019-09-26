Non-profit project pushes CT teens to achieve their greatness after high school
A non-profit project in Cape Town is bridging the gap between high-school education and full-time employment for disadvantaged girls.
Great Girls is an organisation which aims to support school-leavers from disadvantaged communities through a three-month programme.
The programme teaches them various soft skills as well as practical lessons to land their first job.
The founder of Great Girls, Kristina Miller, says the project runs weekend workshops over three months and pairs the young women with professional mentors.
RELATED: Meet UWC's Fairy Godmother, the lecturer who raises funds to help needy students
Miller explains that the organisation was born after she used her network to help find a job for her domestic worker's unemployed daughter.
Six years on, Great Girls has helped 50 girls each year to get on their feet.
Great Girls operates in Lavender Hill and Belhar and focuses on Grade 11 and Grade 12 girls.
We don't base our intake on any academic performance, it's purely on motivation.Kristina Miller, Founder of Great Girls
Your network can help open the doors for so many other people.Kristina Miller, Founder of Great Girls
Wherever we go in Cape Town, we are always on the doorstep of extreme poverty and disadvantage.Kristina Miller, Founder of Great Girls
Visit the website here or check out Great Girls Cape Town on Facebook to learn more.
Listen to the conversation On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
JMPD arrests over 115 crime suspects in August
Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says it has arrested 1 101 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town firefighters march to demand proper overtime pay
If the City of Cape Town doesn't agree to pay them fully for overtime, the firefighters have threatened to cut their working hours.Read More
Sibanye-Stillwater to shed over 5000 jobs in Marikana
Department of Mineral Resources DG Advocate Thabo Mokoena says it is working on helping the company with cost-saving measures.Read More
City hunts for new bus operator to resume MyCiTi N2 Express service
The MyCiTi N2 Express service has been suspended for several months following a drawn-out contractual dispute.Read More
NPO Twyg's inaugural Sustainable Fashion Awards a move to more concious planet
Jackie May, founder of sustainable living NPO Twyg, says she hopes the awards will become more established in South AfricaRead More
[VIDEO] Dunoon protests cause major traffic delays
Protests in Dunoon have led to the closure of Potsdam Road near Killarney Gardens. Traffic has been backed up on local routes.Read More
Court may sentence Cape Town mayor over fining homeless people - lawyer
Lucien Lewin, the lawyer representing seven homeless people fined by the City explains the contempt of court application.Read More
Can robots distinguish between right and wrong?
Can machines be thought of as being morally responsible for their actions, in the same way humans are.Read More
[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem
A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex.Read More
The reality of living with cancer - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey
Writer Gail Gilbride says her cancer journey and treatment have taught her the importance of listening to her body.Read More