Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) says every investor should ask herself the following five questions:

Do you need all your fingers to count your investments?

Do you own investments that you don’t understand?

Can you explain why you bought each investment?

Do you own investments that you have never changed after buying?

Do you regularly add new and different types of investments?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asked Ingram what the answers are that an investor should be getting.

Most people either think too much or too little about their investments! Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

It’s no good to have more than five investments in your portfolio. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Hedge funds, guaranteed products, structured products… If you don’t understand what you’re invested in, you can’t gauge how much risk you’re taking. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

