SAA pilots threaten to strike if changes aren't made to save the ailrine

The South African Airways Pilots’ Association says that a majority of its members are willing to strike to if nothing is done to urgently turn around the national carrier.

The association says an internal poll found that 90% of its surveyed members agreed to possible strike action.

The Chair of the SAA Pilots Association, Captain John Harty says the industrial action by the pilots will be the last resort.

Pilots have called for the removal of inept management in order to bring change at the struggling national carrier.

Harty explains that none of their demands involve any extra benefits for the pilots, instead, the focus is on improving the airline.

We are demanding accountable, good airline experience management from CEO level all the way down. John Harty, Senior captain and chair of South African Airways Pilots’ Association

The demands are all to do with improving the airline, saving SAA and putting proper management in place that can get the job done. John Harty, Senior captain and chair of South African Airways Pilots’ Association

We need to sort the management out once and for all. John Harty, Senior captain and chair of South African Airways Pilots’ Association

Harty rubbishes claims that the pilots are partly to blame for the loses incurred by the ailing airline.

If we worked for nothng the airline would still make a loss. We need to get off of lashing pilots. John Harty, Senior captain and chair of South African Airways Pilots’ Association

