Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Quit fat-shaming people - obesity is not a choice, say UK psychologists

26 September 2019 4:57 PM
by
Tags:
Obesity
Psychology
UK
report
weight
fat-shaming
Contrary to popular stereotypes, top psychologists in the UK argue that obesity does not boil down to a lack of willpower.

Psychologists in the UK say that shaming people with obesity does more harm than good.

In a new report from the British Psychological Society, top psychologists explain that obesity is not caused by a lack of willpower.

One of its authors, Dr Angel Chater, says the report highlights how unconscious bias and discrimination often adds to the problem.

The report calls for changes in how people regard those with obesity.

Dr Chater says obesity is caused by a complex set of factors including poverty, lack of access to good nutrition, social circumstances, biological elements.

Fat-shaming can cause tremendous harm.

Dr Angel Chater, Reader in Health Psychology and Behaviour Change, University of Bedfordshire

We have to look at obesity differently and look at it from a positive perspective where we can work together to help individuals to manage a healthy weight.

Dr Angel Chater, Reader in Health Psychology and Behaviour Change, University of Bedfordshire

It's highlighting how we can help indicuidla wh ohave coplex xhallenges in their lives that lead to obesity

Dr Angel Chater, Reader in Health Psychology and Behaviour Change, University of Bedfordshire

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


