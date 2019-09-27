'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'

Jeremy Veary. Picture: YouTube Screengrab

Unfortunately, it’s been personalised… Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

If I go to the flower market or the Grand Parade or the taxi rank to speak to people about who they would like to see – which I’ve done – they seem to have no problem with someone like Jeremy Vearey who according to them and according to me, you get exactly what it says on the tin. Someone passionate. Someone who carries his heart on his sleeve and has worked diligently for the people of the Western Cape. Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

A hidden hand hindered Major-General Jeremy Vearey from becoming the Western Cape’s police commissioner, according to the ANC in the province.

Vearey failed to include proof of his qualifications along with with his application; the reason he wasn’t chosen, according to ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence.

She asked him if the criteria for selecting a police commission should be made public.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it.)

The process which led to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent… the appointment is in the public interest… Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

After 30 years of policing, I would think there would be a recognition of prior learning… it’s ridiculous… Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

If you put your hat in the ring, it should be public knowledge… The ordinary public should know… Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

Politicians will come and go… it smacks of electioneering… puts tension on intergovernmental relations… what’s this squabbling costing us? Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence

It would be wonderful to get a woman… Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence