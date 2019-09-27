Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it

27 September 2019. The world will never be the same again. The official track is coming. #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/Eb3KxWANai — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) September 26, 2019

South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi is making her mark on both the local and international music scene.

She's famous for celebrating her cultural heritage with her unique music and Xitsonga rap lyrics.

The Tsonga musician made history as the first female artist from South Africa to win a BET Award for Best International Act this year.

On Friday, she officially dropped her hit single 'John Cena' on digital streaming platforms.

The catchy track has been making waves worldwide after she first performed it on global music platform Colors last month.

The video has amassed over 3 million views since and has even sparked an online dance challenge.

Madjozi says she grew up watching American professional wrestler John Cena so it was only natural to make a jam about him.

I think John Cena is literally the coolest guy! Sho Madjozi, rapper

Growing up, we only got to watch two TV shows, one was WWE and the other was Generations. Sho Madjozi, rapper

She says she's amazed by the support and love she's received from her fans. She's encouraged others to stand up and represent the identities they feel aren't seen in the mainstream.

As an independent artist, there isn't a big machinery pushing me onto these platforms. It's all been genuine and organic love from people - that's amazing to me! Sho Madjozi, rapper

Don't sit at home and complain that there is no Tsonga pop star in the mainstream. If there isn't that, be that. Sho Madjozi, rapper

Madjozi recently teamed up with Stayfree in a campaign to promote open conversaion s around menstruation.

In Sync with Sho Madjozi is available for free on Facebook's Messenger platform and provides period-related information through engaging voicenotes with the star.

