Xolani Gwala
info
The World View - A White House cover up
'Tyres are burning on the N7' - Dunoon taxi protest escalates

A truck has been set alight and several vehicles stoned, leading to chaos and congestion in and around Table View and Milnerton.

The ongoing protest action in Dunoon has led to the closure of the N7 Highway in both directions on Friday morning.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area between Plattekloof Road and Malibongwe, as well as Koeberg Road near Milnerton.

A truck has been set alight and several vehicles stoned, leading to chaos and congestion in and around the Table View and Milnerton area.

The group also caused chaos in the area on Thursday, causing major traffic delays.

The City of Cape Town believes that the protest action is spearheaded by a group of disgruntled taxi drivers.

The City's JP Smith says that taxi drivers are acting out against increased enforcement by traffic officials.

We're going after people with tens or hundreds of outstanding warrants. The taxi drivers have not been liking it at all.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

This morning the violence has been ratcheted up a notch.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The taxi drivers allegedly attacked two traffic officers on Koeberg Road on Thursday.

A group of taxi drivers was arrested after they created a barricade, blocking access to Potsdam Road.

They created a taxi roadblock on Thursday. We arrested them all and charged them for the obstruction and gave them fines.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion On Today with Kieno Kammies:


