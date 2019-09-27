'Tyres are burning on the N7' - Dunoon taxi protest escalates

The ongoing protest action in Dunoon has led to the closure of the N7 Highway in both directions on Friday morning.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area between Plattekloof Road and Malibongwe, as well as Koeberg Road near Milnerton.

Protests on Potsdam Rd, Du Noon. Potsdam Rd closed both ways between Malibongwe Rd and Killarney Rd, use alternative route. — City of CT Alerts (@CityofCTAlerts) September 27, 2019

Cape Town - #Dunoon #ProtestAction N7 Highway (Latest): ROAD CLOSED - use the R27 West Coast Road via Melkbos as an alternative route pic.twitter.com/r3z135HpiI — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 27, 2019

A truck has been set alight and several vehicles stoned, leading to chaos and congestion in and around the Table View and Milnerton area.

The group also caused chaos in the area on Thursday, causing major traffic delays.

The City of Cape Town believes that the protest action is spearheaded by a group of disgruntled taxi drivers.

The City's JP Smith says that taxi drivers are acting out against increased enforcement by traffic officials.

We're going after people with tens or hundreds of outstanding warrants. The taxi drivers have not been liking it at all. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

This morning the violence has been ratcheted up a notch. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The taxi drivers allegedly attacked two traffic officers on Koeberg Road on Thursday.

A group of taxi drivers was arrested after they created a barricade, blocking access to Potsdam Road.

They created a taxi roadblock on Thursday. We arrested them all and charged them for the obstruction and gave them fines. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

