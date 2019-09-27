Motshekga says Grade 9 school exit aims to boost other education streams

The Department of Basic Education wants to officially make Grade 9 as one of the exit points of schooling.

Learners who choose to leave school at Grade 9 will walk away with a General Education Certificate.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the plans form part of a three-stream curriculum which the department is introducing.

Motshekga says school-leavers should be allowed to choose from the academic stream, technical stream or vocational stream.

At Grade 9, we need to start streaming our children into different opportunities. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

We are streaming the learners into different areas, in terms of their interests, skills or job opportunities in the market. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

