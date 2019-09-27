Cape Town school principal not criminally charged for 'misusing' school funds

Kieno Kammies follows up on a [2018 case](http://Principal accused of using school funds to pay for holiday) of a school principal having misused or school funds to pay for his own holiday, taking out a golf membership and for other personal expenses, as well as facilitating the paying of staff loans as well as for himself.

The Western Cape Education Department allowed him to take early retirement without deducting the money from his pension fund.

The school governing body (SGB) of Pinelands Primary School asked the department to institute a forensic investigation after it became concerned about the missing money.

Hammond says the investigation has been concluded and the forensic report is done.

I spoke to the forensic investigator himself and he did say there were some contraventions in terms of the South African Schools Act but nothing that constituted an offence. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

She says the report did stop short of making recommendations to take disciplinary action. The investigation could not find enough evidence for criminal charges.

However, there is a process for civil recovery in terms of some of the allowances that were made in terms of Section 38a, she adds.

When allowances are paid to a school principal, specific processes need to be followed, she explains.

In this case, there was non-compliance to the outlined prescripts.

The SGB did not do this, according to the report. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

The report recommends that the department take out a civil claim against the SGB and the principal in order to recover the money.

That case is currently now with the State Attorney, so we have followed up on that. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

The principal has since retired but she says no corruption or fraud offences were established.

It was recommended that the school's processes be improved, which has been carried out.

We couldn't take disciplinary action against him because he had retired. Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

Listen to the interviews below: