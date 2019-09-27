Why Cape Town school principal not criminally charged for misusing school funds

Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, Iam Water, wins global Climate Award
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanli Prinsloo - CEO at I Am Water
Today at 13:35
Travel feature: 50th anniversary of Tulbagh earthquake
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patty Nieuwoudt - CEO at Tulbagh Wine Route & Tulbagh Tourism
Anneline Fredericks
Today at 14:09
Health & Wellness: Understanding Rheumatic fever
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 07:45
South Africa play Namibia in Rugby World Cup
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Antoinette Muller - Founder of extra-time media
Tomorrow at 08:10
What does the future of work look like in SA?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Doris Viljoen - Senior Futurist at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Warren Bradley - Co-owner of Brewers Co-op
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: BMW 8 Series
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
The Finance Week That Was
Local Mitchell's Plain entrepreneur flavours up the neighborhood
From science fiction to science fact: our cyborg future
Why was no action taken against principal who misused school funds?
Did Donald Trump overstep the mark?
Looking for love as 84-year-old Beryl
All you need to know about Senegal music
Grade 9 may become the exit point for schooling
Truck torched, roads closed as Du Noon protest flares up
Barb's Wire - #AngieMotshekga
Sun City resort turning 40 and the iconic adventures they offer
The World View - A White House cover up
The Binge Club
Trailblazer: Sho Madjozi
What’s Viral
The World View - A White House cover up
Wheels of justice moving slow in the Carltonville Creche Abuse NPA responds
Should the criteria for selecting a police commissioner be made public
Bo-Kaap's Shaamiela Samodien hosted the Royals for tea
Small Business Focus: Lessons from and for doing Business in Britain.
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters' Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections. 23 September 2019 1:52 PM
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion. 23 September 2019 12:35 PM
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Why Cape Town school principal not criminally charged for misusing school funds SA SCG's Paul Colditz and W Cape Ed Dept's Bronagh Hammond explains what happened. 27 September 2019 11:37 AM
Motshekga says Grade 9 school exit aims to boost other education streams The Basic Education Minister explains why the department wants to allow learners to finish school at Grade 9. 27 September 2019 11:25 AM
'Tyres are burning on the N7' - Dunoon taxi protest escalates A truck has been set alight and several vehicles stoned, leading to chaos and congestion in and around Table View and Milnerton. 27 September 2019 11:04 AM
View all Local
Quit fat-shaming people - obesity is not a choice, say UK psychologists Contrary to popular stereotypes, top psychologists in the UK argue that obesity does not boil down to a lack of willpower. 26 September 2019 4:57 PM
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions. 26 September 2019 2:45 PM
Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 26 September 2019 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 23 September 2019 12:25 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Why Cape Town school principal not criminally charged for misusing school funds

27 September 2019 11:37 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape Education Department WCED
School principal is accused of embezzling money
embezzling
Pinelands Primary School
SA SCG's Paul Colditz and W Cape Ed Dept's Bronagh Hammond explains what happened.

Kieno Kammies follows up on a [2018 case](http://Principal accused of using school funds to pay for holiday) of a school principal having misused or school funds to pay for his own holiday, taking out a golf membership and for other personal expenses, as well as facilitating the paying of staff loans as well as for himself.

RELATED: [Principal accused of using school funds to pay for holiday](http://Principal accused of using school funds to pay for holiday)

The Western Cape Education Department allowed him to take early retirement without deducting the money from his pension fund.

The school governing body (SGB) of Pinelands Primary School asked the department to institute a forensic investigation after it became concerned about the missing money.

Hammond says the investigation has been concluded and the forensic report is done.

I spoke to the forensic investigator himself and he did say there were some contraventions in terms of the South African Schools Act but nothing that constituted an offence.

Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

She says the report did stop short of making recommendations to take disciplinary action. The investigation could not find enough evidence for criminal charges.

However, there is a process for civil recovery in terms of some of the allowances that were made in terms of Section 38a, she adds.

When allowances are paid to a school principal, specific processes need to be followed, she explains.

In this case, there was non-compliance to the outlined prescripts.

The SGB did not do this, according to the report.

Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

The report recommends that the department take out a civil claim against the SGB and the principal in order to recover the money.

That case is currently now with the State Attorney, so we have followed up on that.

Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department

The principal has since retired but she says no corruption or fraud offences were established.

It was recommended that the school's processes be improved, which has been carried out.

Listen to the interviews below:


27 September 2019 11:37 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape Education Department WCED
School principal is accused of embezzling money
embezzling
Pinelands Primary School

More from Local

Motshekga says Grade 9 school exit aims to boost other education streams

27 September 2019 11:25 AM

The Basic Education Minister explains why the department wants to allow learners to finish school at Grade 9.

Read More arrow_forward

'Tyres are burning on the N7' - Dunoon taxi protest escalates

27 September 2019 11:04 AM

A truck has been set alight and several vehicles stoned, leading to chaos and congestion in and around Table View and Milnerton.

Read More arrow_forward

'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'

27 September 2019 9:09 AM

The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).

Read More arrow_forward

Non-profit project pushes CT teens to achieve their greatness after high school

26 September 2019 2:24 PM

Great Girls is an organisation that helps prepare young women in Grade 11 and Grade 12 for success after high school.

Read More arrow_forward

JMPD arrests over 115 crime suspects in August

26 September 2019 1:52 PM

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says it has arrested 1 101 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cape Town firefighters march to demand proper overtime pay

26 September 2019 1:43 PM

If the City of Cape Town doesn't agree to pay them fully for overtime, the firefighters have threatened to cut their working hours.

Read More arrow_forward

Sibanye-Stillwater to shed over 5000 jobs in Marikana

26 September 2019 1:19 PM

Department of Mineral Resources DG Advocate Thabo Mokoena says it is working on helping the company with cost-saving measures.

Read More arrow_forward

City hunts for new bus operator to resume MyCiTi N2 Express service

26 September 2019 11:34 AM

The MyCiTi N2 Express service has been suspended for several months following a drawn-out contractual dispute.

Read More arrow_forward

NPO Twyg's inaugural Sustainable Fashion Awards a move to more concious planet

26 September 2019 10:33 AM

Jackie May, founder of sustainable living NPO Twyg, says she hopes the awards will become more established in South Africa

Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Dunoon protests cause major traffic delays

26 September 2019 10:12 AM

Protests in Dunoon have led to the closure of Potsdam Road near Killarney Gardens. Traffic has been backed up on local routes.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Dunoon protests cause major traffic delays

Local

CT businesswoman who rubbed shoulders with Meghan Markle describes their meeting

Business

How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen

Business Opinion

City hunts for new bus operator to resume MyCiTi N2 Express service

Local

I'm not the 'ex' CEO of Old Mutual! – Peter Moyo

Business

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Night at the Musicals
The Movies
UK Report
What's On:
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
26 sep 2019
Cape Town firefighters march for overtime pay
DSBD to ban foreign businesses in certain sectors
JMPD release performance statistics
Home Affairs and religious leaders discuss new marriage policy

EWN Highlights

EC man (48) dies after being attacked by dogs

27 September 2019 12:20 PM

Here are the candidates in the running for deputy PP job

27 September 2019 12:10 PM

Mugabe's body moved to rural home ahead of weekend burial

27 September 2019 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA