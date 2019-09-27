Who's filling the Eskom CEO job? Sikonathi Mantshantsha has some ideas
Eskom is a step closer to getting a new CEO. Who will it be?
The power utility has apparently shortlisted three candidates for the top job.
Eskom's board will handover its shortlist to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. He will decide which of the candidates to appoint.
It's believed that former Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga is among the shortlisted names.
Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Maroga left the state-owned entity under acrimonious circumstances at the beginning of load shedding in 2007.
South African-born businessman Andy Calitz is also said to have made the cut. He's considered to be a significant roleplayer in the global oil and gas energy sector.
This would be a great step in implementing the turnaround and reforms that Eskom requires in order to power up our economy.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
The [official] details as to who has been shortlisted cannot be divulged before the minister makes the appointment. We wait on him to announce the chief executive.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Listen to The Finance Week That Was for more:
