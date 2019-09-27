Capitec Bank sold 1m funeral policies – from inside a branch - in 13 months

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Hanli Prinsloo - CEO at I Am Water

On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, Iam Water, wins global Climate Award

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Patty Nieuwoudt - CEO at Tulbagh Wine Route & Tulbagh Tourism Anneline Fredericks

5 thing to do in CT this weekend (pre-rec)

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests John Lawrenson - Head of the Paediatric cardiology service in the Western Cape

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Guests Antoinette Muller - Founder of extra-time media

Tomorrow at 08:10

What does the future of work look like in SA?

Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Doris Viljoen - Senior Futurist at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

