8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
Lets help Tarryn King, SUP couch, get to World Champs in China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn King - World Champ SUP boarder
Today at 17:05
Irish rugby writer calls for All Blacks haka to be stopped due to 'unfair advantage'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Saudi Arabia to open itself up to foreign tourists for first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Meteb Al Mahmoud - The owner and general manager of company Amazing Tours in Saudi Arabia
Today at 17:46
MK Originals - A popular clothing brand that is helping create a township market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siyabulela Sophi - Founder of MK Originals
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness consultant at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 07:45
South Africa play Namibia in Rugby World Cup
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Antoinette Muller - Founder of extra-time media
Tomorrow at 08:10
What does the future of work look like in SA?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Doris Viljoen - Senior Futurist at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Warren Bradley - Co-owner of Brewers Co-op
Leon Theron - CEO of the Hermanus Whale Festival
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: BMW 8 Series
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
#DunoonProtest: Police on high alert near N7
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'
5 Things to do this weekend
Talking sex with Dr. Eve: What do you associated your pubic hair with?
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Representation in the arts and on South African television
Health & Wellness: Understanding Rheumatic fever
On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, I am Water, wins global Climate Award
Travel feature: 50th anniversary of Tulbagh earthquake
Political analysis of Ramaphosa presidency
Dept. of Basic Education unveils plan to let learners leave school by grade 9
EWN Sport Fantasy Football GW 7 – Knowledge is king
Special tribunal to recover billions that was looted from the state
DA threatened legal action against ANC leader
Government employees marching against high level of gender-based violence
The Finance Week That Was
Local Mitchell's Plain entrepreneur flavours up the neighborhood
From science fiction to science fact: our cyborg future
Why was no action taken against principal who misused school funds?
Did Donald Trump overstep the mark?
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected. 24 September 2019 10:30 AM
View all World
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host. 26 September 2019 1:33 PM
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
View all Sport
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate. 27 September 2019 1:59 PM
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam. 27 September 2019 1:58 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Politics
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club". 26 September 2019 1:23 PM
View all Opinion
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam. 27 September 2019 1:58 PM
View all Local
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 27 September 2019 12:53 PM
Quit fat-shaming people - obesity is not a choice, say UK psychologists Contrary to popular stereotypes, top psychologists in the UK argue that obesity does not boil down to a lack of willpower. 26 September 2019 4:57 PM
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions. 26 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Who's filling the Eskom CEO job? Sikonathi Mantshantsha has some ideas Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to make an announcement about the appointment sometime in October. 27 September 2019 1:09 PM
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 27 September 2019 12:53 PM
Local 'Vannie Plain' ice-cream maker flavours up the neighborhood Ice cream entrepreneur Iegshaan Small has names each tub of ice cream is named for an area in Mitchell’s Plain. 27 September 2019 12:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'

27 September 2019 12:53 PM
by
Tags:
Economy
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Emerging markets
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
investments
INVEST
unit trust
personal finances
fund manager
personal finance advisor
personal finance expert
Fidelity Magellan
Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

The greatest ever unit trust investor was Peter Lynch, according to personal finance expert (Galileo Capital) Warren Ingram.

Lynch managed the Fidelity Magellan fund (the world’s best-performing unit trust) from 1977 to 1990.

Over that time, he generated 29% per year - more than double the index!

Last week, Lynch was interviewed about investing in choppy markets.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Ingram to discuss some of Lynch’s gems from the interview.

The most important vital organ for investing? A strong stomach!

Peter Lynch

Wisdom from Peter Lynch, best unit trust investor ever:

  • You need to simply believe that great businesses will navigate their way through economic turmoil.

  • “When” and “how” is not relevant – you just need to believe that great businesses will continue to thrive over the long term.

  • More people have lost money anticipating crashes than those who have lost money in a crash.

  • Lynch says he has no idea what the market will do in two years.

  • He lost more money than the stock market when markets crashed. It happened nine times in his 13 years as a fund manager, yet he still doubled the return of the market over that time.

  • He thinks Emerging Markets have been hammered over the last while and thinks they offer the best opportunities for investors.

  • He never worried about the economy when making investment decisions.

  • Don’t be too rigid in your investment decisions, opportunities present themselves across all sectors of the investment markets.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'


27 September 2019 12:53 PM
by
Tags:
Economy
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Emerging markets
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
investments
INVEST
unit trust
personal finances
fund manager
personal finance advisor
personal finance expert
Fidelity Magellan

More from MyMoney Online

Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK

26 September 2019 2:45 PM

How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions.

Read More arrow_forward

'Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem'

23 September 2019 12:25 PM

Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

How to best save and invest for your children

20 September 2019 3:08 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.

Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

20 September 2019 2:01 PM

Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

20 September 2019 1:19 PM

Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.

Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

17 September 2019 3:39 PM

A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust?

Read More arrow_forward

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)

17 September 2019 10:33 AM

Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 September 2019 11:17 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand.

Read More arrow_forward

Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…

12 September 2019 10:46 AM

Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK

26 September 2019 2:45 PM

How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions.

Read More arrow_forward

'Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem'

23 September 2019 12:25 PM

Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

How to best save and invest for your children

20 September 2019 3:08 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.

Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

20 September 2019 2:01 PM

Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

20 September 2019 1:19 PM

Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.

Read More arrow_forward

Retirement annuities – here’s what happens if your fund manager goes bankrupt

17 September 2019 3:39 PM

A lot can happen between now and your retirement date. What if your fund manager goes bust?

Read More arrow_forward

10 unexpected things that most truly rich people have in common

17 September 2019 1:56 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on the money values that those "worth" R40 million or more almost invariably have in common.

Read More arrow_forward

What is better - money in the bank or investing in shares?

12 September 2019 11:17 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram offers a definitive answer with an explanation ordinary people can understand.

Read More arrow_forward

Spock is not greedy – or fearful – when investing. Be like Spock. Here’s how…

12 September 2019 10:46 AM

Live long and prosper! Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares four tips on successful investing.

Read More arrow_forward

Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now

11 September 2019 11:41 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram discusses five things you should do right now if you're to retire in 10 years, or so.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst

Local Politics

Local 'Vannie Plain' ice-cream maker flavours up the neighborhood

Local Business

How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

2 killed, 7 injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on N1 in Gauteng

27 September 2019 4:16 PM

Mnangagwa gives go-ahead for Mugabe's body to be moved

27 September 2019 4:00 PM

DA opens case against 3 Gupta firms relating to Eskom contracts

27 September 2019 3:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA