Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst

It's been a rollercoaster year so far for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There's the criticism his government has faced in its response to GBV, the Public Protector's report and the ongoing State Capture inquiry to name just a few of the challenges he's come up against.

So as we head toward the last quarter of the year, are the scales of popularity swinging in his favor or is Ramaphoria a faint murmur of the past?

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.

If you look at the change people want to see, the President is viewed as being slow, as being indecisive. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst

They want those responsible for state capture and other related crimes to be punished immediately. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst

This week Ramaphosa launched his first initiative on service delivery.

Mkhabela says it finally gives the nation an indicator to assess his performance.

We have to evaluate how is he going to make it happen and is he going to succeed? Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst

Listen to the full interview below: