DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has threatened legal action against President Cyril Ramaphosa if he fails to take account for a letter from the ANC addressed to Bosasa.
In the letter, the ANC is alleged to have thanked corruption-accused Bosasa - now trading as African Global Operations (AGO) - for a R3 million donation.
RELATED: Here's the purported ANC letter Maimane revealed during Ramaphosa's Q&A
Bosasa has been at the centre of state capture allegations at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
It's understood that then ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize signed the thank you letter to Bosasa.
Meanwhile, Maimane says the donation made to the governing party cannot be overlooked.
He argues that it is improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of crime.
This is a crucial matter of knowing that a criminal syndicate had captured our state and then proceeded to sponsor a political party. We cannot allow this to continue.Mmusi Maimane, DA leader
We have had no communication yet from the president. It will leave us with very limited options.Mmusi Maimane, DA leader
Listen to the discussion:
More from Politics
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.Read More
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'
The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).Read More
'Marriage laws need to align with Constitution', says Motsoaledi
Home Affairs minister says the government plans to do away with discrimination in the legislation.Read More
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections.Read More
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.Read More
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'
Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.Read More
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.Read More
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning.Read More
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'
Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Premier Alan Winde: If we can't get safety right, we can't fix any other things
Western Cape premier and Elsies River Community Policing Forum's Imraan Mukaddam discuss and react to plan to roll-out new cops.Read More