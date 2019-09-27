DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has threatened legal action against President Cyril Ramaphosa if he fails to take account for a letter from the ANC addressed to Bosasa.

In the letter, the ANC is alleged to have thanked corruption-accused Bosasa - now trading as African Global Operations (AGO) - for a R3 million donation.

Bosasa has been at the centre of state capture allegations at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

It's understood that then ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize signed the thank you letter to Bosasa.

Meanwhile, Maimane says the donation made to the governing party cannot be overlooked.

He argues that it is improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of crime.

This is a crucial matter of knowing that a criminal syndicate had captured our state and then proceeded to sponsor a political party. We cannot allow this to continue. Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

We have had no communication yet from the president. It will leave us with very limited options. Mmusi Maimane, DA leader

