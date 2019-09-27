Government aims to claw back R14.7 billion stolen from it

The Special Investigations Unit's (SIU) special tribunal - chaired by Judge Gidfonia Makhanya – will start its work next week.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Department of Justice.

There are cases which are ripe for adjudication and recovery. Those sit at R14.7 billion. Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson - Department of Justice

On Thursday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola published regulations of the SIU.

Seven other judges will assist Makhanya on a panel that will convene for three years.

This tribunal is a swift mechanism to claw back every cent that was stolen from the fiscus. The era of impunity is behind us. Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson - Department of Justice

It [the tribunal] is absolutely necessary… it is much quicker to recover the money, and it’s a direct route… our courts are clogged up… the tribunal is there to fast-track matters… Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson - Department of Justice

