John Maytham's Book Review: 27 September 2019

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Keeping healthy in the Cape heat
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness consultant at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 07:10
Understanding the factors behind protests on the N7
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mlulami Ngeyi - Councilor for Ward 04
Tomorrow at 07:45
South Africa play Namibia in Rugby World Cup
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Antoinette Muller - Founder of extra-time media
Tomorrow at 08:10
What does the future of work look like in SA?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Doris Viljoen - Senior Futurist at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Warren Bradley - Co-owner of Brewers Co-op
Leon Theron - CEO of the Hermanus Whale Festival
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: BMW 8 Series
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
Dr Asghad Adelzadeh, Chief economic modeller at ADRS Global, shares his ideas for SA’s economy. Also the Best Bits of the week and the Brutal BizQuiz.
Books with John Maytham
#DunoonProtest: Police on high alert near N7
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'
5 Things to do this weekend
Talking sex with Dr. Eve: What do you associated your pubic hair with?
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Representation in the arts and on South African television
Health & Wellness: Understanding Rheumatic fever
On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, I am Water, wins global Climate Award
Travel feature: 50th anniversary of Tulbagh earthquake
Political analysis of Ramaphosa presidency
Dept. of Basic Education unveils plan to let learners leave school by grade 9
EWN Sport Fantasy Football GW 7 – Knowledge is king
Special tribunal to recover billions that was looted from the state
DA threatened legal action against ANC leader
Government employees marching against high level of gender-based violence
The Finance Week That Was
Local Mitchell's Plain entrepreneur flavours up the neighborhood
From science fiction to science fact: our cyborg future
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected. 24 September 2019 10:30 AM
View all World
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host. 26 September 2019 1:33 PM
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
View all Sport
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate. 27 September 2019 1:59 PM
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam. 27 September 2019 1:58 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Politics
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club". 26 September 2019 1:23 PM
View all Opinion
#DunoonProtest: Strong police presence along N7 as motorists head home Police officials are on the scene to keep a close eye on the N7, where there have been reports of protesters pelting stones at veh... 27 September 2019 4:47 PM
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
View all Local
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 27 September 2019 12:53 PM
Quit fat-shaming people - obesity is not a choice, say UK psychologists Contrary to popular stereotypes, top psychologists in the UK argue that obesity does not boil down to a lack of willpower. 26 September 2019 4:57 PM
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions. 26 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Who's filling the Eskom CEO job? Sikonathi Mantshantsha has some ideas Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to make an announcement about the appointment sometime in October. 27 September 2019 1:09 PM
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 27 September 2019 12:53 PM
Local 'Vannie Plain' ice-cream maker flavours up the neighborhood Ice cream entrepreneur Iegshaan Small has names each tub of ice cream is named for an area in Mitchell’s Plain. 27 September 2019 12:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

John Maytham's Book Review: 27 September 2019

27 September 2019 1:27 PM
by
Tags:
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books
Take a listen tho John's three book picks for the week.

John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Black Sun by Owen Matthews

Breaking Milk by Dawn Garisch

Out of our Minds – Felipe Fernadez-Armesto

Take a listen tho John's three book picks for the week below:


27 September 2019 1:27 PM
by
Tags:
Reading
John Maytham's Book Review
books

More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 8 August 2019

8 August 2019 5:00 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 2 August 2019

2 August 2019 4:45 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 July 2019

12 July 2019 5:36 PM

John Maytham shares his book picks of the week which includes a moving story of a man's discovery of how to be a father.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Review: 28 June 2019

3 July 2019 6:30 AM

Take a listen to John's latest book recommendations for your Winter reading.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 June 2019

7 June 2019 5:23 PM

John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the newest offering from best-selling author Toni Morrison.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Review: 31 May 2019

31 May 2019 1:38 PM

Take a listen to John's three weekly book picks.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 3 May 2019

4 May 2019 10:09 AM

Take a listen to John's book picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 April 2019

12 April 2019 3:46 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 5 April 2019

5 April 2019 5:59 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 March 2019

29 March 2019 5:23 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst

Local Politics

Local 'Vannie Plain' ice-cream maker flavours up the neighborhood

Local Business

How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?

Sport Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Night at the Musicals
The Movies
UK Report
What's On:
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
Dept. of Basic Education unveils plan to let learners leave school by grade 9
Special tribunal to recover billions that was looted from the state
DA threatened legal action against ANC leader
Government employees marching against high level of gender-based violence
26 sep 2019

EWN Highlights

Trump reels as Democrats move quickly on impeachment

27 September 2019 6:43 PM

Search continues for missing CT woman Angelique Nomdo

27 September 2019 5:34 PM

State capture: CI official in witness protection admits to corruption

27 September 2019 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA