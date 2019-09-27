How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
Lets help Tarryn King, SUP couch, get to World Champs in China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn King - World Champ SUP boarder
Today at 17:05
Irish rugby writer calls for All Blacks haka to be stopped due to 'unfair advantage'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Saudi Arabia to open itself up to foreign tourists for first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Meteb Al Mahmoud - The owner and general manager of company Amazing Tours in Saudi Arabia
Today at 17:46
MK Originals - A popular clothing brand that is helping create a township market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siyabulela Sophi - Founder of MK Originals
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness consultant at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 07:45
South Africa play Namibia in Rugby World Cup
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Antoinette Muller - Founder of extra-time media
Tomorrow at 08:10
What does the future of work look like in SA?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Doris Viljoen - Senior Futurist at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Warren Bradley - Co-owner of Brewers Co-op
Leon Theron - CEO of the Hermanus Whale Festival
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: BMW 8 Series
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
#DunoonProtest: Police on high alert near N7
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'
5 Things to do this weekend
Talking sex with Dr. Eve: What do you associated your pubic hair with?
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Representation in the arts and on South African television
Health & Wellness: Understanding Rheumatic fever
On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, I am Water, wins global Climate Award
Travel feature: 50th anniversary of Tulbagh earthquake
Political analysis of Ramaphosa presidency
Dept. of Basic Education unveils plan to let learners leave school by grade 9
EWN Sport Fantasy Football GW 7 – Knowledge is king
Special tribunal to recover billions that was looted from the state
DA threatened legal action against ANC leader
Government employees marching against high level of gender-based violence
The Finance Week That Was
Local Mitchell's Plain entrepreneur flavours up the neighborhood
From science fiction to science fact: our cyborg future
Why was no action taken against principal who misused school funds?
Did Donald Trump overstep the mark?
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected. 24 September 2019 10:30 AM
View all World
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host. 26 September 2019 1:33 PM
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
View all Sport
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate. 27 September 2019 1:59 PM
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam. 27 September 2019 1:58 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Politics
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club". 26 September 2019 1:23 PM
View all Opinion
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam. 27 September 2019 1:58 PM
View all Local
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 27 September 2019 12:53 PM
Quit fat-shaming people - obesity is not a choice, say UK psychologists Contrary to popular stereotypes, top psychologists in the UK argue that obesity does not boil down to a lack of willpower. 26 September 2019 4:57 PM
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions. 26 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Who's filling the Eskom CEO job? Sikonathi Mantshantsha has some ideas Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to make an announcement about the appointment sometime in October. 27 September 2019 1:09 PM
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 27 September 2019 12:53 PM
Local 'Vannie Plain' ice-cream maker flavours up the neighborhood Ice cream entrepreneur Iegshaan Small has names each tub of ice cream is named for an area in Mitchell’s Plain. 27 September 2019 12:38 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
arrow_forward
Local

How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?

27 September 2019 2:00 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Namibia
Rugby World Cup 2019
South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening game losses.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening game losses.

SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie, along with SuperSport analyst Robbie Kempson, unpack the 13 changes made by Rassie Erasmus, avoiding a potential banana skin and fringe players putting up their hands for regular selection.

We’re 10 games into the Rugby World Cup, and things are heating up. There have even been some surprise results already, such as Uruguay beating Fiji on Wednesday, and the Boks should not be taking anything for granted after they lost to Japan in 2015. This week we talk about team selection as Bok coach Rassie Erasmus swaps 13 players from the team that lost to the All Blacks last Saturday, to play against the 'Welwitschias'.

Schalk Brits has chosen to play at eighth man, which surprised a few observers. So, what’s the thinking behind that?

“He is being groomed as the captain of the B team. You got to have a captain that can get the spirit going, calm things down and who has the experience,” says John Robbie.

Brits is no stranger to the back-row position and has played there for coach Erasmus during his time at the Stormers a few years ago. “He’s an exceptionally talented young man. He really does have the quality to play anywhere. It’s not going to be difficult to slot in at eighth man. I think his captaincy will be vital,” says analyst Robbie Kempson.

Points are the priority at this early stage of the tournament, and the Springboks will need to do the necessary without much fuss if they want to do well later in the tournament.

“We are looking for a good, safe performance - no injuries, no red cards and a 20-point lead by half time. But also avoiding a potential banana skin because Namibia played surprisingly well against Italy,” says Robbie. “Half this Namibian team dreamed of playing for the Springboks when they were younger. For them, this is the biggest game of their lives, so give these guys a sniff and this could be a very difficult game.”

Apart from the forwards, the Springbok backline looks exciting and with the experience of Frans Steyn, whom South Africans haven’t seen much of lately, there could see several tries against Namibia on Saturday. “He seems to be playing with a smile on his face and I hope he is given carte blanche to try and open things up in midfield and go through that gaps, particularly from set pieces,” says Robbie.

Kempson agrees and would believes the combination of Lukanyo Am and Steyn is an exciting prospect. “I think Lukhanyo Am is our best centre and if Frans Steyn can bring the excitement we know he can, then he can really electrify the back line and form a good partnership with Am,” Kempson says.

Herschel Jantjies is another one who is expected to perform against Namibia. “We have a massive expectation on him, but he’s got that X-factor to spot a gap and score tries,” says Robbie.

Even against a weaker Namibia, there is still plenty to play for on a big stage like the World Cup, says Robbie. “You play your first team in every World Cup game, except two of the pool matches, so those guys are there to win those matches, provide cover for the regular starters and put their hands up if they can.”

Listen to the full podcast below:


This article first appeared on EWN : How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?


27 September 2019 2:00 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Namibia
Rugby World Cup 2019

More from Sport

Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms

26 September 2019 1:33 PM

It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host.

Read More arrow_forward

Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'

21 September 2019 9:27 AM

Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around.

Read More arrow_forward

PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks

21 September 2019 7:30 AM

EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

20 September 2019 2:17 PM

SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of the opening weekend at the Rugby World Cup - South Africa vs New Zealand.

Read More arrow_forward

Boks have a good chance, adapted to weather in Japan ahead of Saturday kick-off

20 September 2019 1:53 PM

EWN reporter Michael Pedro previews Springboks vs All Black opening match at Rugby World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 30 splendid Springbok tries against the old enemy

20 September 2019 8:39 AM

One more sleep! To whet your appetite, check out this beautiful video of 30 great Springbok tries against the All Blacks.

Read More arrow_forward

Beyond the Touchline: Routines and rituals of Springbok players

19 September 2019 3:10 PM

How do rugby players prepare for a bruising test match? How do they steel themselves for battle on the highest stage? In the 5th episode of Beyond the Touchline we explore pre-game habits of Springbok players

Read More arrow_forward

Beyond the Touchline: 'Little moments make big rugby players'

19 September 2019 3:01 PM

Who are the players to watch in this World Cup? In the 4th episode of Beyond the Touchline we take a look at the players who are likely to impress in this tournament.

Read More arrow_forward

Beyond the Touchline: How has South Africa’s style of rugby evolved?

19 September 2019 1:05 PM

In episode 2 of Beyond the Touchline with EWN Sport, we ask how the Springboks have changed their style of play over the years, and what has made them so successful.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 2020 Olympic hopeful putting South Africa on the world gymnastics map

16 September 2019 5:34 PM

Caitlin Rooskrantz became the first South African to win a gold medal this year at a recent international gymnastics competition.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'

27 September 2019 3:36 PM

Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education).

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst

27 September 2019 1:58 PM

Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.

Read More arrow_forward

Government aims to claw back R14.7 billion stolen from it

27 September 2019 1:37 PM

"The era of impunity is behind us," promises Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Department of Justice.

Read More arrow_forward

Local 'Vannie Plain' ice-cream maker flavours up the neighborhood

27 September 2019 12:38 PM

Ice cream entrepreneur Iegshaan Small has names each tub of ice cream is named for an area in Mitchell’s Plain.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town school principal not criminally charged for 'misusing' school funds

27 September 2019 11:37 AM

SA SCG's Paul Colditz and W Cape Ed Dept's Bronagh Hammond explains what happened.

Read More arrow_forward

Motshekga says Grade 9 school exit aims to boost other education streams

27 September 2019 11:25 AM

The Basic Education Minister explains why the department wants to allow learners to finish school at Grade 9.

Read More arrow_forward

'Tyres are burning on the N7' - Dunoon taxi protest escalates

27 September 2019 11:04 AM

A truck has been set alight and several vehicles stoned, leading to chaos and congestion in and around Table View and Milnerton.

Read More arrow_forward

'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'

27 September 2019 9:09 AM

The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).

Read More arrow_forward

Non-profit project pushes CT teens to achieve their greatness after high school

26 September 2019 2:24 PM

Great Girls is an organisation that helps prepare young women in Grade 11 and Grade 12 for success after high school.

Read More arrow_forward

JMPD arrests over 115 crime suspects in August

26 September 2019 1:52 PM

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says it has arrested 1 101 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

2 killed, 7 injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on N1 in Gauteng

27 September 2019 4:16 PM

Mnangagwa gives go-ahead for Mugabe's body to be moved

27 September 2019 4:00 PM

DA opens case against 3 Gupta firms relating to Eskom contracts

27 September 2019 3:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA