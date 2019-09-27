Cape NPO bags global award for spreading the word about ocean conservation

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Lets help Tarryn King, SUP couch, get to World Champs in China
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn King - World Champ SUP boarder
Today at 17:05
Irish rugby writer calls for All Blacks haka to be stopped due to 'unfair advantage'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Saudi Arabia to open itself up to foreign tourists for first time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Meteb Al Mahmoud - The owner and general manager of company Amazing Tours in Saudi Arabia
Today at 17:46
MK Originals - A popular clothing brand that is helping create a township market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siyabulela Sophi - Founder of MK Originals
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Health Feature
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness consultant at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 07:45
South Africa play Namibia in Rugby World Cup
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Antoinette Muller - Founder of extra-time media
Tomorrow at 08:10
What does the future of work look like in SA?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Doris Viljoen - Senior Futurist at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Warren Bradley - Co-owner of Brewers Co-op
Leon Theron - CEO of the Hermanus Whale Festival
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: BMW 8 Series
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Editor of Business Day motoring
#DunoonProtest: Police on high alert near N7
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'
5 Things to do this weekend
Talking sex with Dr. Eve: What do you associated your pubic hair with?
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Representation in the arts and on South African television
Health & Wellness: Understanding Rheumatic fever
On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, I am Water, wins global Climate Award
Travel feature: 50th anniversary of Tulbagh earthquake
Political analysis of Ramaphosa presidency
Dept. of Basic Education unveils plan to let learners leave school by grade 9
EWN Sport Fantasy Football GW 7 – Knowledge is king
Special tribunal to recover billions that was looted from the state
DA threatened legal action against ANC leader
Government employees marching against high level of gender-based violence
The Finance Week That Was
Local Mitchell's Plain entrepreneur flavours up the neighborhood
From science fiction to science fact: our cyborg future
Why was no action taken against principal who misused school funds?
Did Donald Trump overstep the mark?
Latest World
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected. 24 September 2019 10:30 AM
View all World
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host. 26 September 2019 1:33 PM
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
View all Sport
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate. 27 September 2019 1:59 PM
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam. 27 September 2019 1:58 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
View all Politics
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club". 26 September 2019 1:23 PM
View all Opinion
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam. 27 September 2019 1:58 PM
View all Local
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 27 September 2019 12:53 PM
Quit fat-shaming people - obesity is not a choice, say UK psychologists Contrary to popular stereotypes, top psychologists in the UK argue that obesity does not boil down to a lack of willpower. 26 September 2019 4:57 PM
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions. 26 September 2019 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Who's filling the Eskom CEO job? Sikonathi Mantshantsha has some ideas Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to make an announcement about the appointment sometime in October. 27 September 2019 1:09 PM
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever' Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 27 September 2019 12:53 PM
Local 'Vannie Plain' ice-cream maker flavours up the neighborhood Ice cream entrepreneur Iegshaan Small has names each tub of ice cream is named for an area in Mitchell’s Plain. 27 September 2019 12:38 PM
View all Business
Cape NPO bags global award for spreading the word about ocean conservation

27 September 2019 3:40 PM
by
Tags:
Conservation
nature
NPO
I Am Water
Hanli Prinsloo
ocean activist
Hanli Prinsloo is a celebrated free-diver and a passionate ocean advocate. She explains what her NPO 'I Am Water' is all about.

Cape-Town based NPO, I Am Water, has been internationally recognised for raising awareness about ocean conservation among the youth in SA.

The environmental organisation offers educational snorkelling experiences to school children from underserved areas in Cape Town.

I Am Water founder and CEO Hanli Prinsloo says she's always had a love affair with nature.

Prinsloo is a champion free-diver and says she fell in love with how the sport makes her feel connected with the ocean.

The ocean activist says freediving offers a range of tools that are transferrable to many aspects of life.

She loves the deep silence that comes with being underwater and says swimming with marine life has illustrated how humans are living on a shared planet.

Prinsloo says the aim of her NPO is to have a greater diversity of South Africans represented in the ocean sphere.

My sister and I used to dream of being mermaids and spending time underwater.

Hanli Prinsloo, CEO at I Am Water

It's been one of my great passion to see how I can use this beautiful practice in different ways in life.

Hanli Prinsloo, CEO at I Am Water

It's a huge travesty to see how access to nature, especially the ocean, is still a very divided place in South Africa.

Hanli Prinsloo, CEO at I Am Water

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:

Thumbnail image: I Am Water website.


