Cape NPO bags global award for spreading the word about ocean conservation

Cape-Town based NPO, I Am Water, has been internationally recognised for raising awareness about ocean conservation among the youth in SA.

The environmental organisation offers educational snorkelling experiences to school children from underserved areas in Cape Town.

I Am Water founder and CEO Hanli Prinsloo says she's always had a love affair with nature.

Prinsloo is a champion free-diver and says she fell in love with how the sport makes her feel connected with the ocean.

The ocean activist says freediving offers a range of tools that are transferrable to many aspects of life.

She loves the deep silence that comes with being underwater and says swimming with marine life has illustrated how humans are living on a shared planet.

Prinsloo says the aim of her NPO is to have a greater diversity of South Africans represented in the ocean sphere.

My sister and I used to dream of being mermaids and spending time underwater. Hanli Prinsloo, CEO at I Am Water

It's been one of my great passion to see how I can use this beautiful practice in different ways in life. Hanli Prinsloo, CEO at I Am Water

It's a huge travesty to see how access to nature, especially the ocean, is still a very divided place in South Africa. Hanli Prinsloo, CEO at I Am Water

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:

Thumbnail image: I Am Water website.