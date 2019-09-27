'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'
The Department of Basic Education wants to formalise grade nine as a second, official exit point of schooling in addition to grade 12.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the proposal seeks to reduce the rate of failure, repetition and drop-outs.
If the proposal is implemented, learners will get a general education certificate upon the completion of grade nine.
What we have at the moment is as many as 50% of our young people who leave school before succeeding in matric. What a grade 9 certificate will mean is that they hold in their hand some form of certification then have a certificate which to enter the diverse range of schooling options that the Department of Basic Education is opening up.Mary Metcalfe, education expert
Minister Motshekga also announced the Government’s aim to provide internet access and free data at all schools and education offices in the country within the next six years.
John Maytham interviewed Joanne Hardman, Associate Professor at UCT School of Education.
If we had a TVET system that was functioning… then it would make sense. At the moment, it doesn’t…Joanne Hardman, Associate Professor - UCT School of Education
It seems to be an extra bureaucratic hurdle… I’m not clear on what the benefits are…Joanne Hardman, Associate Professor - UCT School of Education
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
