DunoonProtest: Strong police presence along N7 as motorists head home

Police remain on high alert on the N7 highway, where traffic has been disrupted due to ongoing protest action near Dunoon.

There have been reports of continued stone-throwing along the N7, despite a heavy police presence.

The City of Cape Town has deployed dozens of metro police and law enforcement officers to help SAPS restore calm to the area.

The City's JP Smith says that one direction of traffic has opened on the N7 this afternoon, however, outbound traffic will be affected.

The unrest started earlier this week in an apparent response to law enforcement operations against minibus taxis.

On Friday morning, a truck was set alight and several vehicles stoned, causing major traffic delays.

According to Smith, taxi drivers and owners are demanding that they should first be consulted before fines are issued to them.

HE says officials will continue to take taken action against illegal taxi operators. He says the City will not cower to threats of violence.

There were attacks on several traffic officers who were severely injured. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

It's extremely problematic behaviour with taxis who effectively say that we are not entitled to issue fines or conduct enforcement. They say we have to engage them in meetings to discuss their behaviour. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: