City councillors working to avert further protest action in Dunoon and surrounds

Police remain on high alert in Dunoon, Milnerton and the Joe Slovo area following violent protests this week.

The protest action, which started in Dunoon, led to the closure of the N7 Highway and severely affected traffic on Potsdam Rd, on Plattekloof Road and Malibongwe, as well as Koeberg Road near Milnerton.

On Friday morning a truck was set alight and vehicles were stoned.

The unrest has been spearheaded by a group of disgruntled taxi drivers who object to law enforcement operations aimed at them.

The City of Cape Town has deployed more metro police and law enforcement officers to assist the SA Police Service in the affected communities.

Joe Slovo ward councillor Mlulami Ngeyi says senior members in the city council are looking to find a solution to avoid further disruptions come Monday.

Things are not fine yet, so we are watching the situation closely. Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

We are worried thinking about what will happen on Monday. We don't want any disruptions or criminality anymore. Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

We want to resolve the matter as soon as possible. Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

According to Ngeyi, taxi bosses wield power in the communities and have allowed for criminal elements to take over the protests.

It's not easy to influence the taxi drivers because they are the ones who are using these criminals to go on with this protest. Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

These are hard criminal and hooligans who have just exploited the situation. Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

