Tomorrow at 06:50
Doctors without boarders
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Borrie La Grange - Head of Communications at Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa
Tomorrow at 08:10
What is the City of CT thinking around Water tarif
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 08:20
Understanding Travel Insurance
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Brendan Dale - Personal Finance writer
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Managing Editor and Film Critic at City Press
Tomorrow at 09:45
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phoka Nyokong - 2019 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award winner
Theater Talk with Marina
Future of Banking
World tourism day
UN declaration on universal health coverage
Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush
What does the future of work look like in SA?
South Africa play Namibia in Rugby World Cup
Understanding the factors behind protests on the N7
Alopecia Awareness
Keeping healthy in the Cape heat
The practicality of commuting by bike
The Outdoor Report
Appetizers and Starters with Chef Ayabonga Gope
Emerging Voices at the artscape
Volunteer to work in Antartica
KHAYELITSHA youngsters build solar panel systems
South Africans Doing Great Things
Profile Interview with Nolubabalo 'Babsie' Nobanda
Dr Asghad Adelzadeh, Chief economic modeller at ADRS Global, shares his ideas for SA’s economy. Also the Best Bits of the week and the Brutal BizQuiz.
Books with John Maytham
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
City councillors working to avert further protest action in Dunoon and surrounds

28 September 2019 8:37 AM
by
Tags:
Joe Slovo
City Council
Dunoon
Milnerton
Dunoon protests
Violence
Taxi protest
Joe Slovo ward councillor Mlulami Ngeyi says city officials are looking to find a solution to avoid further disruptions come Monday.

Police remain on high alert in Dunoon, Milnerton and the Joe Slovo area following violent protests this week.

The protest action, which started in Dunoon, led to the closure of the N7 Highway and severely affected traffic on Potsdam Rd, on Plattekloof Road and Malibongwe, as well as Koeberg Road near Milnerton.

On Friday morning a truck was set alight and vehicles were stoned.

The unrest has been spearheaded by a group of disgruntled taxi drivers who object to law enforcement operations aimed at them.

The City of Cape Town has deployed more metro police and law enforcement officers to assist the SA Police Service in the affected communities.

Joe Slovo ward councillor Mlulami Ngeyi says senior members in the city council are looking to find a solution to avoid further disruptions come Monday.

Things are not fine yet, so we are watching the situation closely.

Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

We are worried thinking about what will happen on Monday. We don't want any disruptions or criminality anymore.

Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

We want to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

According to Ngeyi, taxi bosses wield power in the communities and have allowed for criminal elements to take over the protests.

It's not easy to influence the taxi drivers because they are the ones who are using these criminals to go on with this protest.

Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

These are hard criminal and hooligans who have just exploited the situation.

Mlulami Ngeyi, Councilor for Ward 04

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


