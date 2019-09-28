Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo
The Springboks meet Namibia at the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Saturday and they desperately need to redeem themselves.
Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the odd are stacked in South Africa's favour in this must-win contest.
Muller explains that Namibia has one of the worst records of points conceded in Rugby World Cup history.
Statistically speaking, the Springboks should [have an easy game]. But stranger things have happened in this Rugby World Cup and other cups too.Antoinette Muller, sports journalist and founder of extra-time media
She says the Boks need a substantial win to recover the confidence lost after their defeat during the opening game with New Zealand.
Any confidence boost at this point in time is really important.Antoinette Muller, sports journalist and founder of extra-time media
Listen to the predictions and analysis on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
