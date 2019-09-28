Potsdam Road closed near Dunoon due to reports of stone-throwing
Potsdam Road near Dunoon has been closed due to reports of stone-throwing between Killarney Road to Malibongwe on Saturday morning.
It's understood that protesters are also gathering on the corner of Omuramba Road and Freedom Way near Milnerton.
This follows days of violent protests in Dunoon and Joe Slovo spearheaded by disgruntled taxi operators.
Cape Town - #DunoonProtest Potsdam Road: ROAD CLOSED between Killarney and Malibongwe Drive— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 28, 2019
