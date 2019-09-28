Potsdam Road closed near Dunoon due to reports of stone-throwing

Potsdam Road near Dunoon has been closed due to reports of stone-throwing between Killarney Road to Malibongwe on Saturday morning.

It's understood that protesters are also gathering on the corner of Omuramba Road and Freedom Way near Milnerton.

This follows days of violent protests in Dunoon and Joe Slovo spearheaded by disgruntled taxi operators.

