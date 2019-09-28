Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] Man scolds Dunoon protesters who pelted his car while driving with son

28 September 2019 10:06 AM
by
Tags:
Dunoon protests
stone-throwing
Cape Town businessman Jason Sandell says that stone-throwers near Dunoon put his son's life at risk when they attacked his car.

An angry Cape Town businessman has asked protesters in Dunoon what gives them the right to damage other people's property.

This comes amid reports of stone-throwing near Dunoon between Killarney Road to Malibongwe on Saturday morning.

Jason Sandell says that the stone-throwers put his son's life at risk when they attacked his car.

In a video, his toddler son can be seen strapped into a car seat on the back seat, where the door was damaged by the pelting.

Just a few centimetres higher, and they would have killed my son.

Sandell, the co-founder of artisan ice cream business Las Paletas, says the violent behaviour of protesters is unacceptable.


