[WATCH] Man scolds Dunoon protesters who pelted his car while driving with son
An angry Cape Town businessman has asked protesters in Dunoon what gives them the right to damage other people's property.
This comes amid reports of stone-throwing near Dunoon between Killarney Road to Malibongwe on Saturday morning.
Jason Sandell says that the stone-throwers put his son's life at risk when they attacked his car.
In a video, his toddler son can be seen strapped into a car seat on the back seat, where the door was damaged by the pelting.
Just a few centimetres higher, and they would have killed my son.
Sandell, the co-founder of artisan ice cream business Las Paletas, says the violent behaviour of protesters is unacceptable.
Potsdam Road closed near Dunoon due to reports of stone-throwing
Police remain on high alert in Dunoon, Milnerton and the Joe Slovo area following violent protests this week.Read More
#DunoonProtest: Strong police presence along N7 as motorists head home
Police officials are on the scene to keep a close eye on the N7, where there have been reports of protesters pelting stones at vehicles.Read More
'Tyres are burning on the N7' - Dunoon taxi protest escalates
A truck has been set alight and several vehicles stoned, leading to chaos and congestion in and around Table View and Milnerton.Read More