Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Ditching fast fashion and joining the clothing recycling trend

29 September 2019 1:30 PM
by
Tags:
Secondhand clothing
‘It’s not made in China
recycling clothing
Wizards Vintage
Fast fashion's impact on environment
sustainable fashion
Annabelle Desfontaines Everest
The founder of 'Wizards Vintage' talks about doing your bit to soften the negative impact of mass production on the environment.

Fast fashion and its lack of sustainability is putting increasing pressure on the planet. A study released by non-governmental organisation confederation Oxfam in August found that in the UK alone, two tonnes of clothing is purchased every single minute.

It launched the Second Hand September campaign to get consumers to pledge not to buy new clothes for the month.

702's Ray White chats to Annabelle Desfontaines Everest, founder of high-end second-hand clothing store Wizards Vintage.

She says recycling clothing can go a long way in softening the negative impact of mass production on the environment.

There are so many items of clothing that have been worn once or twice or never worn, firstly in the market that I work in, but there are also other sectors where clothing could be passed on.

Annabelle Desfontaines Everest, Founder - Wizards Vintage

Aside from paying less for less-than-new, in her particular niche market, fashion addicts can also add otherwise unattainable top-end items to their wardrobes.

I deal very much in the big designer brands - I've got the Chanels, Balenciaga, Prada, Gucci... I've focused on creating a curated version of just second-hand clothing.

Annabelle Desfontaines Everest, Founder - Wizards Vintage

She says although the clothing recycling trend hasn't taken off in South Africa to the extent it has in Europe, finding and exploring second-hand outlets is an exciting journey awaiting yet-to-be-converted consumers.

Even if you find something that is a little bit grubby and you can see that it's really a lovely piece and something that you can add into your wardrobe, do it!

Annabelle Desfontaines Everest, Founder - Wizards Vintage

Why do we have to have something brand-new?

Annabelle Desfontaines Everest, Founder - Wizards Vintage

If an item is slightly damaged she suggests, find someone who can repair it or come up with a creative solution like embroidering over a fabric tear.

If you are creative, you could take pieces of various items, sew them together to create something completely new which is your own invention, of a number of different items altogether.

Annabelle Desfontaines Everest, Founder - Wizards Vintage

For more from the Wizards Vintage owner, who's about to take the store online, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Ditching fast fashion and joining the clothing recycling trend


