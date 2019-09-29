Celebrating the big, bad 80s with musical 'Rock of Ages'
The big, bad 80s have come to life again on the boards in Johannesburg, with Montecasino's first staging of the Broadway musical Rock of Ages.
The feel-good smash hit features 28 of the classic songs of the era, including The Final Countdown and Don't Stop Believin'.
On Weekend Breakfast, Ray White gets the lowdown from executive producer Jaco van Rensburg.
He says there's no question as to why the creators of the show chose to revive specifically the 80s.
Oh good grief, the 80s were just such a big era - it's the age of big hair and big guitar solos and big hits and big eye-liner.Jaco van Rensburg, Executive producer - Rock of Ages
Van Rensburg talks about the "stellar" South African cast that can be seen on stage, including West End and local performer Craig Urbani and Wonderboom frontman Cito, along with some up-and-coming new talent.
We went for real rockers, people with the real rock voices who are used to the rock screams.Jaco van Rensburg, Executive producer - Rock of Ages
Having said that quips van Rensburg, the musical could have been titled Pop of Ages as it also features the best pop music of the era.
Rock of Ages is on at the Montecasino Teatro in Johannesburg until 20 October. Tickets are available from Montecasino.co.za or Computicket.
For more on the South African production, listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Celebrating the big, bad 80s with musical 'Rock of Ages'
