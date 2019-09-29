Laingsburg's Tannie Poppie safely in Italy and having the time of her life!

Tannie Poppie from Laingsburg captured the hearts of South Africans when a happy customer at her roosterkoek stand on the N1 started a fundraising campaign to get her to Italy on the trip of a lifetime.

Through Stan Engelbrecht and his contacts in the cycling world, 63-year-old Poppie van As received an invitation to show off her skills at a cycling event in Gaiole, Tuscany.

She's now arrived in bella Italia and her Instagram account shows her seeing the sights and sampling local cuisine, all after handling her first-ever layover like a pro, in Istanbul.

Follow Poppie's adventures @poppievanas on Instagram, where she's won the support of 2,400 avid followers at last count.

