'Build state capacity' economist advises President's Economic Advisory Council

30 September 2019 8:52 AM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
SA economy growth
Presidential Economic Advisory Council
Wits School of Economics and Business Science Lumkile Mondi reacts to the economic advisory council appointed by the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members for the Presidential Economic Advisory Council with effect from Tuesday.

Ramaphosa announced during the State of the Nation Address that the council's aim is to turn around the ailing economy, creating growth and more jobs.

The council will also be expected to establish clear protocols for engaging with other critical structures such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecture Lumkile Mondi.

The Southern economy is in a crisis. We have a low level of growth and we have the lowest levels of unemployment.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

We have enough policies, we have enough plans and we need to implement.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Mondi says he hopes the president will focus on building state capacity.

We really need to bring in diverse skills back to the government.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Listen to the full interview...


