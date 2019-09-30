'Build state capacity' economist advises President's Economic Advisory Council
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members for the Presidential Economic Advisory Council with effect from Tuesday.
Ramaphosa announced during the State of the Nation Address that the council's aim is to turn around the ailing economy, creating growth and more jobs.
The council will also be expected to establish clear protocols for engaging with other critical structures such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecture Lumkile Mondi.
The Southern economy is in a crisis. We have a low level of growth and we have the lowest levels of unemployment.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
We have enough policies, we have enough plans and we need to implement.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Mondi says he hopes the president will focus on building state capacity.
We really need to bring in diverse skills back to the government.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science
Listen to the full interview...
More from Local
Laingsburg's Tannie Poppie safely in Italy and having the time of her life!
SA's favourite roosterkoek expert has made her way to Tuscany on her first trip outside the Western Cape.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet Absa L'Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award winner
Phoka Nyokong's photographic work focuses on why gender identity is regarded as important and how this can lead to GBV.Read More
Doctors Without Borders - reaching out to survivors of xenophobic violence
MSF Southern Africa's Borrie la Grange talks about the work of the NPO which has launched an #ActionsSpeak awareness campaign.Read More
[WATCH] Man scolds Dunoon protesters who pelted his car while driving with son
Cape Town businessman Jason Sandell says that stone-throwers near Dunoon put his son's life at risk when they attacked his car.Read More
Potsdam Road closed near Dunoon due to reports of stone-throwing
Police remain on high alert in Dunoon, Milnerton and the Joe Slovo area following violent protests this week.Read More
#DunoonProtest: Strong police presence along N7 as motorists head home
Police officials are on the scene to keep a close eye on the N7, where there have been reports of protesters pelting stones at vehicles.Read More
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'
Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education).Read More
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia?
South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening game losses.Read More
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.Read More
Government aims to claw back R14.7 billion stolen from it
"The era of impunity is behind us," promises Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson of the Department of Justice.Read More
More from Business
Think very carefully before investing in an endowment says financial planner
Paul Roelofse unpacks the real cost to your financial health, including a 30% tax rate during the minimum investment period.Read More
Who's filling the Eskom CEO job? Sikonathi Mantshantsha has some ideas
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to make an announcement about the appointment sometime in October.Read More
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'
Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Local 'Vannie Plain' ice-cream maker flavours up the neighborhood
Ice cream entrepreneur Iegshaan Small has names each tub of ice cream is named for an area in Mitchell’s Plain.Read More
Capitec Bank sold 1m funeral policies – from inside a branch - in 13 months
Branches remain critical and the launch Capitec Business Banking is imminent, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.Read More
SAA pilots threaten to strike if changes aren't made to save the ailrine
The South African Airways Pilots’ Association is demanding that the airline appoint skilled management with airline experience.Read More
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK
How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions.Read More
I'm not the 'ex' CEO of Old Mutual! – Peter Moyo
"It’s not theatrics," Moyo tells Bruce Whitfield. "The court found against Old Mutual. I must be reinstated. So, I’m not ‘ex’!”Read More
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club".Read More
Govt preparing new laws to restrict foreign-owned business and 'protect locals'
Small Business Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the laws will regulate the participation of foreign nationals in SA's economy.Read More