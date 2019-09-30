All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters

The Democratic Alliance's deputy federal chair Mike Waters says the party prides itself in holding the African National Congress to account and that culture must be enforced in their party.

The senior member of the party called for leader Mmusi Maimane to clarify facts about his housing and car.

Rapport reported over the weekend that Maimane drove a rental vehicle sponsored by businessperson Markus Jooste, and it was paid for by Steinhoff ahead of the 2016 elections.

However, the DA denied this saying the party returned the car when the company's financial scandals surfaced.

Waters tell Refilwe Moloto that he asked for documentation with regards to the house and it was not forthcoming.

Renting a house is not illegal, the allegations made are that he may be getting a below market value rental in that house if that is the case that is also fine but he has to declare it. Mike Waters, Deputy Federal Chair - Democratic Alliance

Maimane has said he is paying a market-related rent and I all I wanted to do was to see the contract between him and Mr Jooste and to satisfy my mind. Mike Waters, Deputy Federal Chair - Democratic Alliance

Waters says if indeed the donation was made to the party, he needs to see the relevant documentation.

If that is that case as Solly says then I'm sure that at the next federal executive meeting the documentation and proof of that will be put before the federal council. Mike Waters, Deputy Federal Chair - Democratic Alliance

I would like a transparent process taking place where Fedex is consulted before donations are accepted. Mike Waters, Deputy Federal Chair - Democratic Alliance

The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.



I have always sought to build a South Africa for All.



I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 29, 2019

