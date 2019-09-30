All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters
The Democratic Alliance's deputy federal chair Mike Waters says the party prides itself in holding the African National Congress to account and that culture must be enforced in their party.
The senior member of the party called for leader Mmusi Maimane to clarify facts about his housing and car.
Rapport reported over the weekend that Maimane drove a rental vehicle sponsored by businessperson Markus Jooste, and it was paid for by Steinhoff ahead of the 2016 elections.
However, the DA denied this saying the party returned the car when the company's financial scandals surfaced.
Waters tell Refilwe Moloto that he asked for documentation with regards to the house and it was not forthcoming.
Renting a house is not illegal, the allegations made are that he may be getting a below market value rental in that house if that is the case that is also fine but he has to declare it.Mike Waters, Deputy Federal Chair - Democratic Alliance
Maimane has said he is paying a market-related rent and I all I wanted to do was to see the contract between him and Mr Jooste and to satisfy my mind.Mike Waters, Deputy Federal Chair - Democratic Alliance
Waters says if indeed the donation was made to the party, he needs to see the relevant documentation.
If that is that case as Solly says then I'm sure that at the next federal executive meeting the documentation and proof of that will be put before the federal council.Mike Waters, Deputy Federal Chair - Democratic Alliance
I would like a transparent process taking place where Fedex is consulted before donations are accepted.Mike Waters, Deputy Federal Chair - Democratic Alliance
The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 29, 2019
I have always sought to build a South Africa for All.
I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel.
Listen to the ful interview below...
More from Politics
'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'
Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate.Read More
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate.Read More
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.Read More
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'
The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).Read More
'Marriage laws need to align with Constitution', says Motsoaledi
Home Affairs minister says the government plans to do away with discrimination in the legislation.Read More
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections.Read More
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.Read More
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'
Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.Read More
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.Read More
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning.Read More