'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga last week announced that there are plans to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling.

The announcement would mean that pupils were able to complete the grade and get a general education certificate.

To discuss this announcement by the department Refilwe Moloto talks to education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe.

Metcalfe says this school-leaving certificate in grade nine would open up new pathways for pupils.

Only 60% of pupils that begin school finish and obtain a national senior certificate, she says.

Listen to the interview below: