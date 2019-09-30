'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways'
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga last week announced that there are plans to formalise grade nine as a second exit point of schooling.
The announcement would mean that pupils were able to complete the grade and get a general education certificate.
To discuss this announcement by the department Refilwe Moloto talks to education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe.
Metcalfe says this school-leaving certificate in grade nine would open up new pathways for pupils.
Only 60% of pupils that begin school finish and obtain a national senior certificate, she says.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate.Read More
Ramaphosa viewed as being slow and indecisive - political analyst
Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela says the Ramaphosa PR wagon is definitely running out of steam.Read More
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey'
The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence).Read More
'Marriage laws need to align with Constitution', says Motsoaledi
Home Affairs minister says the government plans to do away with discrimination in the legislation.Read More
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters'
Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections.Read More
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.Read More
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'
Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.Read More
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.Read More
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning.Read More
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'
Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More