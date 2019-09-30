South Africans are embracing a multi-generational workforce, says expert

Leadership strategist and founder of Jack Hammer Debbie Goodman-Bhyat says, managing teams comprised of a range of generations is a growing challenge for leaders.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Goodman-Bhyat says if this challenge is not constructively and proactively addressed, it can have a substantial negative impact on affected employees and ultimately the organisation.

She says that despite the mandatory retirement age, people, in general, are working until they are much older.

There are mandatory retirement ages but we are seeing that people are working longer and healthier with far more capability and aptitude than ever before. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership strategist and founder - Jack Hammer

What we do see is that you have this multi-generational workforce of younger leaders coming up who are now managing people who are in their 50s and 60s. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership strategist and founder - Jack Hammer

She encourages organisations to change their mindsets in terms of age differences.

Just the fact that somebody was born in a certain year and a certain decade does not mean they are going to be a certain way. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership strategist and founder - Jack Hammer

South Africans are way further down the road in terms of embracing diversity, being able to have those conversations, supers aware of what it means to work with people who are so different from you. Debbie Goodman-Bhyat, Leadership strategist and founder - Jack Hammer

