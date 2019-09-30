Northern Cape drought causing severe distress to local economy
Agri Northern Cape says the ongoing drought in the province has severely affected the community and local economy.
It's estimated that the drought has led to more than 62,000 job losses within various parts of the agricultural production chain.
Agri Northern Cape's Willem Symington says the drought has had a major psychological impact on farmers and has caused distress for all residents in the region.
There has been a significant reduction in stock numbers in the Northern Cape.Willem Symington, Vice-president - Agri Northern Cape
Our communities are under severe stress. All of the local economies in Northern Cape are based on agriculture. When agriculture suffers, everybody suffers.Willem Symington, Vice-president - Agri Northern Cape
According to Symington, many farmers have had kill off at least 20% of their livestock due to the dry spells.
The less rain they get, the less grazing is available and the more stock they have to reduce. It's normal farming practice.Willem Symington, Vice-president - Agri Northern Cape
He says the Department of Agriculture and the province's disaster management need to come to the table.
Listen to the conversation with Melanie Rice:
