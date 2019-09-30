[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
Chi! Chi! Chi! Chi!
WWE champion John Cena has learned some new moves to use when dancing to the viral track by Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi.
Madjozi's song, which is named after the American wrestler, has been making waves worldwide and inspired an online dance challenge.
The catchy single blew up after Madjozi first performed it on global music platform Colors last month.
RELATED: Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it
Cena recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was given a quick dance lesson by Ellen's DJ and resident hip hop dancer Stephen tWitch Boss.
WATCH: John Cena busts some moves to Sho Madjozi's hit single
