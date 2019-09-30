[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Follow up on Camps Bay tidal pool private cleanup initiative
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mike Shange - Beach cleaner,
Vaughan Pierce - Member of the swimming group
Today at 11:05
Personal finance: How to choose the right medical aid and package for you
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaheed Peters - Independent financial advisor
Today at 11:32
Education Feature: Systems Change and Social Impact
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Constantinides
Today at 11:45
Meat-free burgers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 13:07
[Lunch] On the Yellow couch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Northern Cape still in grips of severe drought
Barbs Wire
Open Line: Mmusi Maimane's Steinhoff saga
Suidooster's Jawaahier Petersen
Latest on the E-tolls
The Literature Corner
Multi-generational diversity impacts workplace productivity
Maimane to Explain receiving car and housing payments from Markus Jooste
The World View - Hong Kong Anxiety
Motshekga's Grade 9 Exit Plan
The World View - Hong Kong Anxiety
The Africa Report
Runner sacrifices his chances of a winning a 5,000m medal
Vaal River system worse than it ever was before
Monday Motivation: Passion, perseverance and grit
Is Grade 9 general education certificate actually a good idea?
Presidential Economic Advisory Council
The Political Desk
Moolah Monday: How to manage family and friends with money
How the last 20 minutes before bedtime can help you raise resilient children
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk. 24 September 2019 11:49 AM
Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports British global travel group Thomas Cook has fallen, leaving thousands of tourists stranded. Here's how South Africa is affected. 24 September 2019 10:30 AM
View all World
Statistically speaking, Boks should smash Namibia - sports journo Sports journalist Antoinette Muller says the Springboks need a solid win against Namibia in order to restore confidence. 28 September 2019 8:55 AM
How will the Boks handle spirited neighbours Namibia? South Africa and Namibia clash in an 'African Derby' at the Rugby World Cup, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening g... 27 September 2019 2:00 PM
Rugby World Cup finds its gees in the land of Toyota and cherry blossoms It is the first Rugby World Cup ever to be held in Asia and Japan is turning out to be a great host. 26 September 2019 1:33 PM
View all Sport
'School-leaving certificate in grade nine will open up new pathways' Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says only 60% of pupils beginning school finish and obtain a national senior certificate. 30 September 2019 9:08 AM
All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters Party leader Maimane has been accused of staying in a house and driving a rental vehicle sponsored by businessman Markus Jooste. 30 September 2019 9:06 AM
DA to take legal action if Ramaphosa doesn't explain ANC's R3m thank you letter DA leader Mmusi Maimane says it's improper for a political party to benefit from the proceeds of what he calls a crime syndicate. 27 September 2019 1:59 PM
View all Politics
'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense' Govt wants to formalise grade 9 as an exit point of schooling. John Maytham interviews Joanne Hardman (UCT School of Education). 27 September 2019 3:36 PM
'The people have no problem with someone like the passionate Jeremy Vearey' The process leading to the shortlist hasn’t been transparent, says Eldred De Klerk (Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence). 27 September 2019 9:09 AM
How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter du Toit, author of "The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires' Club". 26 September 2019 1:23 PM
View all Opinion
'South Africans are way further down the road in terms of embracing diversity' Leadership strategist and founder of Jack Hammer Debbie Goodman-Bhyat explains the impact of age diversity in the workplace. 30 September 2019 9:54 AM
'Build state capacity' economist advises President's Economic Advisory Council Wits School of Economics and Business Science Lumkile Mondi reacts to the economic advisory council appointed by the president. 30 September 2019 8:52 AM
Laingsburg's Tannie Poppie safely in Italy and having the time of her life! SA's favourite roosterkoek expert has made her way to Tuscany on her first trip outside the Western Cape. 29 September 2019 3:50 PM
View all Local
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 30 September 2019 9:39 AM
Laingsburg's Tannie Poppie safely in Italy and having the time of her life! SA's favourite roosterkoek expert has made her way to Tuscany on her first trip outside the Western Cape. 29 September 2019 3:50 PM
Ditching fast fashion and joining the clothing recycling trend The founder of 'Wizards Vintage' talks about doing your bit to soften the negative impact of mass production on the environment. 29 September 2019 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 30 September 2019 9:39 AM
'Build state capacity' economist advises President's Economic Advisory Council Wits School of Economics and Business Science Lumkile Mondi reacts to the economic advisory council appointed by the president. 30 September 2019 8:52 AM
Think very carefully before investing in an endowment says financial planner Paul Roelofse unpacks the real cost to your financial health, including a 30% tax rate during the minimum investment period. 29 September 2019 11:59 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single

30 September 2019 10:07 AM
by
Tags:
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Dance
John Cena
Sho Madjozi
John Cena Challenge
dance moves
American wrestling star John Cena was busting some moves to the viral song named after him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Chi! Chi! Chi! Chi!

WWE champion John Cena has learned some new moves to use when dancing to the viral track by Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi.

Madjozi's song, which is named after the American wrestler, has been making waves worldwide and inspired an online dance challenge.

The catchy single blew up after Madjozi first performed it on global music platform Colors last month.

RELATED: Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it

Cena recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was given a quick dance lesson by Ellen's DJ and resident hip hop dancer Stephen tWitch Boss.

WATCH: John Cena busts some moves to Sho Madjozi's hit single


30 September 2019 10:07 AM
by
Tags:
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Dance
John Cena
Sho Madjozi
John Cena Challenge
dance moves

More from Entertainment

'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

30 September 2019 9:39 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Celebrating the big, bad 80s with musical 'Rock of Ages'

29 September 2019 2:40 PM

Executive producer Jaco van Rensburg gives the lowdown on the SA production of the smash hit Broadway show.

Read More arrow_forward

Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it

27 September 2019 10:24 AM

Sho Madjozi is putting Xitsonga on the map and making Mzansi proud with her cultural pride and global success.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!

23 September 2019 6:52 PM

The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Fabulous drag duo pays homage to the classics in 'A Night at the Musicals'

23 September 2019 4:02 PM

British drag stars Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo celebrate many musical theatre masterpieces, with an entertaining twist.

Read More arrow_forward

Big-screen adaptation of Downton Abbey beats Stallone and Pitt at US box office

22 September 2019 2:38 PM

Film critic Gayle Edmunds says the movie is beautifully made, but really, is one for the fans of the tv series.

Read More arrow_forward

The River's Emmy nomination 'testament to quality of African storytelling'

22 September 2019 12:23 PM

Phathutshedzo Makwarela on the process of creating a top-class show as first-time producers and the 'shell shock' of Emmy news.

Read More arrow_forward

Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play

20 September 2019 6:20 PM

Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 September 2019

20 September 2019 6:12 PM

John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the latest offering from best-selling author Margaret Atwood.

Read More arrow_forward

Digging up the secrets of Cape Town’s hidden treasure

19 September 2019 12:29 PM

Discover the real story of Bo-Kaap… a colourful story that will surprise you in many ways!

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

All I want is to see the contract between Maimane and Jooste - DA's Mike Waters

Politics

[WATCH] Man scolds Dunoon protesters who pelted his car while driving with son

Local

'TVET is dysfunctional. Finishing school at end of grade 9 doesn’t make sense'

Opinion Local

Laingsburg's Tannie Poppie safely in Italy and having the time of her life!

Local Lifestyle

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
The Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award
The Movies: Abominable
UK Report with Gavin Grey UK Correspondent at EWN
Xanthea Limberg on Will City of CT keep fixed charges on water
What is the status of desalination plants and alternative water sources in Cape Town? part 2
Dept. of Basic Education unveils plan to let learners leave school by grade 9
Special tribunal to recover billions that was looted from the state
DA threatened legal action against ANC leader
Government employees marching against high level of gender-based violence
26 sep 2019

EWN Highlights

Will ANC NEC back Mboweni’s economic growth plan?

30 September 2019 9:36 AM

'Family specifically didn't want Mnangagwa to preside over Mugabe's funeral'

30 September 2019 8:55 AM

Ex-Crime Intelligence official’s testimony in camera set to continue

30 September 2019 8:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA