Cats actually do form bonds with humans, study finds
Cats are highly misunderstood.
Researchers at Oregon State University have conducted a study proving that cats can form connections with people.
The study found that cats form secure or insecure bonds with their owners.
The study's lead researcher Kristyn Vitale says 79 kittens participated in the experiment which studies human attachment behaviour.
Vitale, who's currently pursuing a PhD in animal sciences at Oregon State University, says the researchers observed how cats behaved when reunited with their owners.
The responses were categorised according to the attachment styles.
We're looking at the reunion phase when the owner returns to the room to see what that cat's behaviour is.Kristyn Vitale, Researcher in the Human-Animal Interaction Lab - Oregon State University
We found that for the 79, 70 of them were placed into one of the attachment style categories. The adult cats were able to be placed into a category.Kristyn Vitale, Researcher in the Human-Animal Interaction Lab - Oregon State University
Listen for more insights from the intriguing study:
