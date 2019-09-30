Beach clean-up team making waves at Cape Town tidal pool

If you've been to the tidal pool at Camps Bay beach recently and noticed it's looking slightly more spic and span you can thank these gentlemen.

They're part of local organisation Culebra Safe Space - made up of homeless men who offer their services to help keep the city clean.

A few months ago, one of the men, Mike Shenge, was approached by a local swimming club who uses the tidal pool every day.

The swimmers offered to pay Mike and a few of his friends to keep the area clean.

Vaughan Pierce is one of the members of the swimming club.

Mike took up the challenge, him and his friends are there every week. They've kept the area so neat and tidy. Vaughan Pierce

With the money we paid them they went and bought themselves bibs and rakes, never asked us for additional money for equipment. They did all of that of their own free will. It's been awesome. Vaughan Pierce

Mike, who originally hails from Durban, joined Melanie Rice in studio on Monday to talk about his involvement in the initiative.

While I'm cleaning the beach, I recruit those who are sleeping on the beach, and say "my friend why are you sleeping here, get yourself into a shelter, stop begging, do something to help yourself". Mike Shenge, Culebra Safe Space

Mike has a message to those who want also want to help people like him get back on their feet.

If you want to help us, help us. But don't give us a fish, give us rods. Mike Shenge, Culebra Safe Space

Listen to the full interview below: