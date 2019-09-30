Six tips to help you choose the right medical aid plan
Choosing the right medical plan can be a pain in the neck and in the pocket.
There are about 81 medical aid schemes in South Africa, 21 of which are open-plan medical aids.
Financial advisor Shaheed Peters says it can be difficult finding the right package to suit the budget and needs of different people.
Whether it's medical aid, medical insurance or gap cover, Peters says consumers need to consider their options carefully.
We're living in tough enough times. This is putting a strain on consumer pockets.Shaheed Peters, Independent financial advisor
Think about your needs, how healthy are you, what life stage are you in and the needs that will influence your choice.Shaheed Peters, Independent financial advisor
Here is some of his advice:
- Your medical aid contribution should not exceed 10% of your monthly income.
- Assess your medical needs and create a budget for how much you can afford to pay.
- If possible, consult with a financial advisor or medical broker who can help you compare your options.
- If you are a parent or have a chronic illness, comprehensive cover is the way to go.
- A hospital cover plan is a more affordable option if you are young, independent and healthy.
- Be aware of any other conditions such as waiting periods on pre-existing health conditions.
You need to make sure that you are comparing the same benefits alongside each other and not simply choosing the cheapest options.Shaheed Peters, Independent financial advisor
Gap cover is there to cover the in-hospital medical expenses that medical aids won't cover in totality.Shaheed Peters, Independent financial advisor
Listen to the discussion for more detailed advice:
More from Lifestyle
Are you the family ATM? Tips on how to manage lending to your loved ones
Gerald Mwandiambira CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth provides useful advice on managing family financial requests.Read More
Cats actually do form bonds with humans, study finds
They may not always show it, but a new study reports that cats really do bond with people.Read More
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Laingsburg's Tannie Poppie safely in Italy and having the time of her life!
SA's favourite roosterkoek expert has made her way to Tuscany on her first trip outside the Western Cape.Read More
Ditching fast fashion and joining the clothing recycling trend
The founder of 'Wizards Vintage' talks about doing your bit to soften the negative impact of mass production on the environment.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet Absa L'Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award winner
Phoka Nyokong's photographic work focuses on why gender identity is regarded as important and how this can lead to GBV.Read More
8 tips from 'the greatest unit trust investor ever'
Peter Lynch managed the world’s best-performing unit trust for 13 years, says personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Quit fat-shaming people - obesity is not a choice, say UK psychologists
Contrary to popular stereotypes, top psychologists in the UK argue that obesity does not boil down to a lack of willpower.Read More
Use this handy checklist to see if your investments are OK
How suitable are your investments? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram suggests asking these 5 questions.Read More
Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you
It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More