CPS must pay back R316 million to Sassa and Corruption Watch’s legal fees
We welcome the judgement…Paseka Letsatsi, spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency
Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) must pay back the money – no appeal is possible.
The Supreme Court of Appeal denied CPS the opportunity to appeal a High Court ruling that it must return R316 million to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
The High Court declared the money was irregularly paid in 2014.
Corruption Watch launched legal action against CPS and Sassa.
CPS has been ordered to pay the Corruption Watch's legal costs.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
...obviously, if there was wrongdoing by our organisation… if actions have to be taken against certain individuals, we will follow proper processes to rectify the situation… That process is with our legal section…Paseka Letsatsi, spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency
We don’t have the appetite to approach the ConCourt… We want to definitely implement the court decision…Paseka Letsatsi, spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency
This article first appeared on 702 : CPS must pay back R316 million to Sassa and Corruption Watch’s legal fees
